Nickelback to play Birmingham

The Vancouver-based group, fronted by Chad Kroeger, formed back in 1995. Since then, the band have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide.

Songs the band is best known for include How You Remind Me, Photograph, Far Away, Savin' Me, Someday, Animals, Figured You Out and Next Contestant.

See the music video for Photograph here:

Nickelback - Photograph

Nickelback will play the Genting Arena on May 10 next year.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here