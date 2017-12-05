Advertising
King Crimson to play Birmingham
Prog and rock icons King Crimson will play for fans in Birmingham next year.
The band, formed in London back in 1968, now consists of three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, as well as multi-instrumentalist Bill Rieflin on keyboards, guitarist and original founding member, Robert Fripp. Also in the eight-piece group are guitarist and vocalist Jakko Jakszyk, long-time bassist Tony Levin and saxophonist and flautist Mel Collins.
Songs the group is best known for include 21st Century Schizoid Man, Epitaph, In The Court Of The Crimson King, Starless and Frame By Frame.
Listen to In The Court Of The Crimson King here:
King Crimson will perform a three-hour set at the show, which is set to draw on material from all periods of their history, including six historic tracks that Crimson have never played live before, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classic.
Tickets for the show, priced between £58 and £73, are now on sale.
Most Read
Ocean Colour Scene, Maximo Park, The Coral, The Twang: Day two at Birmingham’s Beyond The Tracks festival - with pictures
Advertising
Login or Register to comment