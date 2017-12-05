King Crimson to play Birmingham

The band, formed in London back in 1968, now consists of three drummers, Pat Mastelotto, Gavin Harrison and Jeremy Stacey, as well as multi-instrumentalist Bill Rieflin on keyboards, guitarist and original founding member, Robert Fripp. Also in the eight-piece group are guitarist and vocalist Jakko Jakszyk, long-time bassist Tony Levin and saxophonist and flautist Mel Collins.

Songs the group is best known for include 21st Century Schizoid Man, Epitaph, In The Court Of The Crimson King, Starless and Frame By Frame.

Listen to In The Court Of The Crimson King here:

In The Court Of The Crimson King ~ King Crimson ~ KSHE Classic Really Cool Stuff Shop Video

King Crimson will perform a three-hour set at the show, which is set to draw on material from all periods of their history, including six historic tracks that Crimson have never played live before, as well as new arrangements of Crimson classic.

Tickets for the show, priced between £58 and £73, are now on sale.