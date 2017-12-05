Comic Joe Lycett opens 'Coming Out' exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

The ground-breaking ‘Coming Out’ exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of male homosexual acts in England and Wales.

And the exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery features works by celebrated artists including Andy Warhol, Francis Bacon and Grayson Perry.

It features more than 80 modern and contemporary artworks by internationally renowned artists who explore themes of gender, sexuality and identity in art.

Lycett, who has appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats, made a guest appearance at Saturday's launch.

Thanks to my friends at @BM_AG for having me open their 'Coming Out' exhibition today. Little did Francis Bacon know as he was painting this masterpiece that I would pose in front of it so disrespectfully decades later. pic.twitter.com/FRIOB4ltcj — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 2, 2017

And the 29-year-old, who still lives in the city, said he was delighted at the exhibition coming to Birmingham.

"As a member of the community it is not that often you get events like this where it is so celebrated and championed but is done in a really intelligent way that is not patronising and is not clichéd," he said.

"It is a really well thought out exhibition and I'm thrilled it is here in Birmingham.

"It shouldn't be but it is still brave to put on something like this."

Taking 1967 as a starting point, the exhibition will reveal new research into LGBT history and visual culture showcasing artworks from The Arts Council Collection, National Museums Liverpool and Birmingham’s collection.

There will be also be a series of contemporary art installations in Birmingham’s collection displays throughout the museum in the Coming Out Gallery Trail.

Lycett, who identifies as pansexual which describes attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender, added: "There are all sorts of reasons that people are attracted to somebody and sexuality in general is fascinating and diverse.

"I have always been interested and fascinated in it so to have this exhibition, which celebrates how complex and nuanced it is, is fantastic."

The exhibition runs until April 15 next year.

For further details visit www.birminghammuseums.org.uk