Comic Joe Lycett opens 'Coming Out' exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery

By Andrew Turton | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

Brummie comic and rising star Joe Lycett has spoken of his pride at a new exhibition opening in his home city looking at the past five decades of sexuality.

Comedian Joe Lycett opened the Coming Out exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday, December 2

Drag performers based their performances on the themes of the exhibition

Grayson Perry's work Claire's Coming Out Dress

Joe Lycett officially opening the exhibition

Joe Lycett with Queens left to right Yshee Black, China, Ginny Lemon and Lacey Lou and Paul Aleksandr

The ground-breaking ‘Coming Out’ exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of male homosexual acts in England and Wales.

And the exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery features works by celebrated artists including Andy Warhol, Francis Bacon and Grayson Perry.

It features more than 80 modern and contemporary artworks by internationally renowned artists who explore themes of gender, sexuality and identity in art.

Lycett, who has appeared on shows including Live at the Apollo, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats, made a guest appearance at Saturday's launch.

And the 29-year-old, who still lives in the city, said he was delighted at the exhibition coming to Birmingham.

"As a member of the community it is not that often you get events like this where it is so celebrated and championed but is done in a really intelligent way that is not patronising and is not clichéd," he said.

"It is a really well thought out exhibition and I'm thrilled it is here in Birmingham.

"It shouldn't be but it is still brave to put on something like this."

Taking 1967 as a starting point, the exhibition will reveal new research into LGBT history and visual culture showcasing artworks from The Arts Council Collection, National Museums Liverpool and Birmingham’s collection.

There will be also be a series of contemporary art installations in Birmingham’s collection displays throughout the museum in the Coming Out Gallery Trail.

Lycett, who identifies as pansexual which describes attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender, added: "There are all sorts of reasons that people are attracted to somebody and sexuality in general is fascinating and diverse.

"I have always been interested and fascinated in it so to have this exhibition, which celebrates how complex and nuanced it is, is fantastic."

The exhibition runs until April 15 next year.

For further details visit www.birminghammuseums.org.uk

Andrew Turton

By Andrew Turton
Digital Journalist

Digital journalist based at the Express & Star's head office in Wolverhampton. Interested in breaking news and social media. Get in touch on Twitter @aturton_star or andrew.turton@expressandstar.co.uk

