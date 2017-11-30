Stone Sour, Arena Birmingham – review and pictures

With the command and skill of a classic metal icon and the passion and raw energy of a teen, the 43-year-old modern-day rock frontman proved why he is among the most famous of all.

His performance was thrilling both aurally and visually, as he belted out hit after hit with tremendous range and strength, while running from one side of the stage to the other, interacting with fans, headbanging – and even shooting huge confetti cannons over the crowd.

And it was plain to see the icon was as happy to be there as the audience, as he beamed from ear to ear like an excitable (phenomenally talented) child.

It was a sight to behold, as pyrotechnics shot from either side of the stage, back and front, and large circle pits formed in the crowd as the incredible five piece that are Stone Sour gave superb performances of an array of songs, both old and new.

Stone Sour on stage On stage last night Shooting cannons of confetti The crowd A high-energy performance The crowd Frontman Corey Taylor The drummer

With Johny Chow on bass, Josh Rand on (amazing UV pink and green) lead guitars, Ray Mayorga on drums and Christian Martucci on guitar, the US rockers were nothing short of magnificent – and the way in which the five members performed was so perfectly timed and practised, they could have easily have had the same line-up for the last 20 years.

“We’re back in our favourite country in the whole world and one of our favourite cities,” bellowed Corey, dressed in a burgundy suit jacket and grey jeans.

“It’s been a long time – we’ve missed you too.

Advertising

“This is the biggest show we’ve ever played in Birmingham tonight and we couldn’t be prouder.

“Are you ready to rip the roof off this place tonight?” The expletives have been deleted.

And that they did, with outstanding renditions of massive fan favourites such as Made of Scars, Say You’ll Haunt Me, Cold Reader and, of course, 2006 hit 30,30-150.

Songs from the band’s latest album Hydrograd featured too – and a wonderful performance of Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb And So Am I) proved precisely why the group remains so successful to this day. With rip-roaring riffs, heavy bass which you could feel through your feet, thunderous drumbeats, excellent vocals and a clean, powerful sound throughout, Stone Sour were nothing short of faultless from start to end.

Advertising

Given they were in the home of heavy metal, the group also treated fans to a stunning rendition of Black Sabbath’s Children of the Grave which went down a storm, as fans threw their fists in the air and sang along.

A special mention must also go to the venue’s truly wonderful security staff too, as dozens of crowdsurfers flew over the audience into their arms - yet the workers were nothing short of patient and kind. One even shone his torch on an audience member’s shoe as he tied his shoelaces when returning to the crowd.

“We wanna thank you for making tonight amazing,” beamed Corey.

“You will see us again – I promise.”

And with that, five air dancers with cheesy grinning faces popped up from the stage – provoking laughter from the crowd – as the band ended the awesome set with a stonking performance of 2017 release Fabuless.

I had high hopes for Stone Sour last night, particularly for Corey. And they simply blew my expectations out of the water.

A stellar in-sync act, with incredible talent and one hell of a frontman.