RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel to perform in Birmingham

The season seven contestant, whose real name is Brian Firkus, was first eliminated in episode four - but was brought back for episode eight, only be eliminated again episode 10.

Trixie is also known for webshow UNHhhh, which she co-starred in alongside fellow RuPaul's Drag Race star Katya.

She also released a country music album called Two Birds back in May.

See the video for Mama Don't Make Me Put On The Dress Again from the album here:

"Mama Don't Make Me Put On The Dress Again" OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

She now has a new show on Viceland with Katya entitled The Trixie & Katya Show.

Trixie is also set to star in RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race 3, set to premiere on VH1 in January.

She will perform at Birmingham's Glee Club on Tuesday, February 6, as part of her Now With Moving Parts UK tour.

Tickets cost £25 in advance.

Those entering the show must be aged 14 or over. Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult with a ticket to the show.

Doors will open at 7pm, with last entry being at 7.45pm and the show beginning at 8pm.

