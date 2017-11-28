Menu

Advertising

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in farewell tour coming to Birmingham

By Kirsten Rawlins | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will perform their farewell tour next year, with a show coming to Birmingham.

Frankie Valli

The sixties and seventies icons have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and are best known for a huge array of songs, such as Walk Like A Man, December 1963, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more.

Listen to Big Girls Don't Cry here:

Big Girls Don't Cry - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers will play the Genting Arena on December 1, 2018.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here

Birmingham entertainment Entertainment Music
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_native

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and Native Monster. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@nativemonster.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News