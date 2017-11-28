Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in farewell tour coming to Birmingham

The sixties and seventies icons have sold more than 100 million records worldwide and are best known for a huge array of songs, such as Walk Like A Man, December 1963, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more.

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers will play the Genting Arena on December 1, 2018.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

