Torvill & Dean Dancing on Birmingham Ice

Fans of the reality TV spectacular can see the Olympic gold medal winners take part in the returning ice spectacular after a four-year break.

The tour concludes with a three-night residence at Arena Birmingham from April 13 to 15, 2018.

Tickets for this live extravaganza will go on sale at 8am today.

Joining Torvill & Dean on tour will be a host of celebrities and professional skaters from the new Dancing on Ice series, which starts on ITV in January next year. Jayne and Chris will host the tour as well as take up their new roles as head judges. The King and Queen of Ice will be on hand to give their expert critical feedback and their all-important scores to the celebrities and their skating partners.

In addition to the judges, arena audiences can text vote from their mobile phones for their favourite skating couple. Audience votes will then be added to the scores from the judges to decide the overall winning couple. They will then take to the ice to perform a magical finale.

The pair said: “We are delighted Dancing on Ice Live is touring again next year. We really enjoyed hosting the last tour in 2014, so we’ll be doing that again, plus we’re taking on our new roles as head judges.

"The tour has struck such a huge chord with audiences around the country ever since it began in 2007 and we can’t wait to be back on the road with a bigger and better live show for all the family to enjoy.”

The Arena Birmingham shows will be at 7.30pm on Friday, April 13, 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, April 14 and 1.30pm and 6.30pm on Sunday, April 15.

Tickets are priced between £35 and £65, and all ticket prices are subject to a booking fee.

To purchase, call 0844 338 8000 or visit www.arenabham.co.uk/