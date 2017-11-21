Comic Con: Film fans get into character at Birmingham NEC show

And the masses of people who flocked to the MCM Birmingham Comic Con over the weekend did not disappoint.

There was the usual range of superheroes including several people dressed as crime-fighting Spider-Man, Batman and, on the back of this year's Blockbuster, Wonder Woman.

Also present at the National Exhibition Centre were a trio of Ghostbusters complete with proton guns and particle accelerator backpacks.

Fans dressed as Ghostbusters.

And everybody's favourite pirate, Captain Jack Sparrow, also made an appearance in yet another incredibly detailed costume.

Visitors also dressed as Alice in Wonderland's Mad Hatter, Snow White and legendary Wookiee warrior, Chewbacca.

The MCM Comic Con convention is held twice a year in Birmingham and features two days of wide-ranging activities for comic and science fiction enthusiasts.

This convention's special guests included Anthony Daniels, famous for starring as C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise.

Captain Jack Sparrow of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

Pearl Mackie, who played Doctor Who's assistant Bill Potts while Peter Capaldi was in the lead role, was also at the event for autographs and photographs.

Other guests included Star Wars and Harry Potter star, Warwick Davis; Robin Hood and Kingsman actor, Keith Allen; Star Trek: The Next Generation actress, Denise Crosby; Red Dwarf trio Chris Barrie, Danny John Jules and Robert Llewellyn; Former Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Peter Davison; and Ian McElhinney, who played Barristan Selmy in hit series Game of Thrones.