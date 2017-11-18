Deep Purple and Europe, Arena Birmingham - review and pictures

Up first, however, were Swedish rock icons Europe as support.

Frontman Joey Tempest looked great as he belted out wonderful numbers from the band’s latest album Walk The Earth - while also treating fans to well-known hits, such as Rock The Night.

The band was tight and played to a high standard - but sadly the sound was far too loud, meaning much of their output was distorted. Whether this was made worse because we were sat at the very back of Arena Birmingham, however, I do not know.

But they still went down well - and Joey looked fabulous as he spun the mic stand 360 degrees, bounding around the stage and encouraging the crowd.

Final Countdown ended their set and saw fans jump to their feet, waving scarves in the air and singing along.

A real shame about the sound, especially considering Europe's exceptionally high standard when playing live, but thankfully Deep Purple's crew had rectified any teething issues by the time the headline act took to the stage.

Despite being very familiar with the band’s extensive catalogue of hits, I had never seen Deep Purple live previously - and so, had no idea what to expect. And I was totally blown away.

The Hertford band may have been in the industry for almost 50 years, but they most certainly remain top of their game with stunning musicians and a wonderfully fun persona.

Though all of the band stood out as stars in their own right, those who shone brightest were American guitarist Steve Morse and keys player Don Airey. Steve joined the band back in 1994 and Don in 2001 - and they were nothing short of hypnotising throughout the evening; each of them playing to phenomenal standard, with heaps of passion and energy.

But that’s not to say that the legendary Ian Gillan was anything less than superb, with an unwavering, awesome range and the lush, deep, velvety tone for which the band has become renowned.

The group performed a variety of songs throughout the night, ranging from excellent 2017 numbers All I Got Is You and The Surprising - both of which were deliciously heavy, with stunning renditions from Ian - through to 1972 hit Lazy, on which Ian gave a wonderful performance on harmonica, alongside drummer Ian Paice’s thrillingly heavy beats.

Another new one out this year, Birds Of Prey, followed, before the five-piece launched into 1984 fan favourite Knocking At Your Back Door - much to the crowd’s delight.

The late, great Jon Lord was paid tribute to as well, with a passionate performance of Uncommon Man.

Hits then followed thick and fast, with Ian’s super strong vocals impressing on Perfect Strangers and 1972’s Space Truckin’, which had the audience tapping their feet and dancing in their seats.

Smoke On The Water, meanwhile, had the entire arena singing the chorus to Ian’s delight.

After bidding the venue farewell, Deep Purple returned for an astonishing encore featuring Hush and Black Night - aptly ending the show with the same incredible standard they had shown all evening.

“You’ve been great - superb, magnifique,” beamed Ian.

“Take it easy. We love you.”

Thank you Deep Purple, for a night that will long be remembered.