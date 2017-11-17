Wolf Alice, O2 Academy Birmingham - review with pictures

As a huge Wolf Alice fan (disclaimer) I had recently gone to see the band at Derby’s The Venue prior to the album’s release and was blown away with the standard of the new tracks and how they worked in the live environment. However I was now interested in seeing how the tracks would be received following the album’s release and how they would work with tracks from the first record.

Before all that though it was up to Birmingham’s Superfood to open the show, who entertained the home crowd with funk laden tracks from their latest album Bambino. It then led to New York’s Sunflower Bean to act as main support, who clearly made many new fans of the crowd ahead of their return in the spring.

The personal attraction to Wolf Alice has always been their ability to flit between the highs and lows of the musical spectrum, and as they’ve released more music it’s arguable that this has become more prevalent. And perhaps that’s what makes them one of the best live acts in the country, with tracks such as Yuk Foo and Space & Time allowing the crowd to jump around and open mosh pits before Blush and Planet Hunter see the crowd taking to each other’s shoulders in a slowing of the pace.

Lead vocalist Ellie Rowsell’s voice was incredible as she effortlessly switched between melodically soft vocals and piecing screams backed by the fantastic and energised band. In terms of stage show, a simple backdrop was complemented by a wonderful light show that reflected the mood of each song.

With my previous questions about the new tracks being received well and fitting in with older tracks, there was no need to be concerned. Wolf Alice are one of the most important bands in this country and one of the best live bands by a country mile. They’re Beautifully Unconventional.