Manic Street Preachers to play Birmingham as band prepares to release latest album Resistance Is Futile

By Kirsten Rawlins | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers will play Birmingham next year.

Manic Street Preachers

The band, which formed back in 1986, is best known for an array of songs, such as Motorcycle Emptiness, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, A Design For Life and Your Love Alone Is Not Enough.

See the video for If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next here:

Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

The tour comes as Manic Street Preachers prepare to release their 13th studio album Resistance Is Futile, due to go on sale on April 6.

The band will play Arena Birmingham on April 27.

Tickets go on sale on November 24 at 9.30am.

For more information, click here

Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_native

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and Native Monster. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@nativemonster.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

