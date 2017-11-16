Peter Kay coming to Birmingham on first tour in eight years

The Lancashire-born stand-up star, now aged 44, will perform at the Genting Arena.

His last tour in 2010 still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, having played to more than 1.2 million people.

See a clip of Peter Kay speaking to Sir Michael Parkinson here (WARNING - this video contains language some may find offensive):

Parkinson: Peter Kay on Witnessing a Robbery

The multi award-winning comedy icon is known for an array of shows, including Peter Kay's Car Share, Phoenix Nights, Cradle To Grave and Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere.

He also appeared in many films, as well as having achieved success as a director and producer.

Peter will perform in Birmingham on April 21 and 22.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Sunday at 10am.

For more information, click here