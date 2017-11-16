Menu

Advertising

Peter Kay coming to Birmingham on first tour in eight years

By Kirsten Rawlins | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

Peter Kay will come to Birmingham next year on his first tour in eight years.

Peter Kay

The Lancashire-born stand-up star, now aged 44, will perform at the Genting Arena.

His last tour in 2010 still officially ranks with the Guinness Book of World Records as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, having played to more than 1.2 million people.

See a clip of Peter Kay speaking to Sir Michael Parkinson here (WARNING - this video contains language some may find offensive):

Parkinson: Peter Kay on Witnessing a Robbery

The multi award-winning comedy icon is known for an array of shows, including Peter Kay's Car Share, Phoenix Nights, Cradle To Grave and Max and Paddy's Road To Nowhere.

He also appeared in many films, as well as having achieved success as a director and producer.

Peter will perform in Birmingham on April 21 and 22.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Sunday at 10am.

For more information, click here

Birmingham entertainment Entertainment Theatre & Comedy Latest videos News
Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_native

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and Native Monster. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@nativemonster.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News