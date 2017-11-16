Menu

Army brings tech skills to NEC show

By Clare Butler | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

The British Army is bringing interactive kit to The Skills Show in Birmingham so that those seeking a challenge, adventure or training can find out about a wide variety of paid opportunities.

Army training

Visitors will get to experience a parachute jump or drive a Challenger 2 battle tank through virtual reality headset technology at the event.

Gazelle and Foxhound military vehicles will also be on display and visitors will also be able to test their skills on the Army climbing wall, virtual wizz dish and BATAK machine.

Soldiers from local units will also be talking to visitors and answering questions about their roles and what it’s like to be in Regular Army.

Chris Frost, recruiting operations manager for Birmingham and Coventry, said: “The Army provides people a chance to belong to one of the most respected organisations in the world while enjoying the opportunities and challenges that the diverse range of roles can offer.”

The Army’s recruiting campaign ‘This is Belonging’ calls on people to take their ambitions to do more for good causes to the next level and sign up for adventure and travel opportunities.

To find out further information about joining the Army Reserves or Regular Army visit your local Army Careers Centre.

