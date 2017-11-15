Slam Dunk 2018: Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday and Sleeping With Sirens among line-up

Jimmy Eat World will be headlining the festival, joined by Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens, Four Year Strong, State Champs and Trash Boat.

Jimmy Eat World, best known for hit singles The Middle and Sweetness, are set to make their debut appearance at Slam Dunk Festival. The band have released a total of nine full-length studio albums, with their latest Integrity Blues released in 2016.

Listen to The Middle by Jimmy Eat World here:

Jimmy Eat World - The Middle

Taking Back Sunday will be returning to the festival with their riotous live performance.

Formed in 1999, the band are best known for their plethora of hit singles such as Make Damn Sure, Cute Without The 'E', Liar and many more.

Speaking ahead of their UK festival exclusive performance, Shaun Cooper of Taking Back Sunday said: "We are very excited to announce our return to the United Kingdom in May for Slam Dunk.

"We have had such a great time in years past we felt very fortunate to receive an offer we couldn't refuse.

"We will be sharing a stage with the legendary Jimmy Eat World! We can't wait to see you at the shows”

Listen to Make Damn Sure by Taking Back Sunday here:

Taking Back Sunday - MakeDamnSure

Sleeping With Sirens are set to return to UK shores with a remarkably coveted performance following the release of their latest album Gossip.

Kellin Quinn of Sleeping With Sirens said ahead of the festival: "Can’t wait to get back and rock Slam Dunk Festival next year!”

See the video for Legends by Sleeping With Sirens here:

Sleeping with Sirens - Legends (Official Music Video)

Slam Dunk Festival is best known for its high quality of pop punk offerings, and this year is no exception with the likes of Four Year Strong, State Champs and Trash Boat making their return to Slam Dunk Festival.

Listen to Secrets by Sleeping With Sirens here:

State Champs "Secrets" Official Video

Looking ahead to Slam Dunk, Four Year Strong said: "We’ve loved the UK ever since our first trip over in 2007, nothing’s changed. Oh yeah, and Slam Dunk is fun too!"

See the video for It Must Really Suck To Be Four Year Strong Right Now by Four Year Strong here:

It Must Really Suck To Be Four Year Strong Right Now (Lip...

State Champs’ Derek DiScanio, meanwhile, commented: "Slam Dunk was the first UK Festival we ever played on our first trip overseas in 2014.

"We've been eager to dunk again, and 2018 is our year.

Listen to Strangers by Trash Boat here:

Trash Boat - Strangers [feat. Dan Campbell] (Official Music Video)

"Everyone involved with this festival is top notch and I can't wait to make some new memories with everyone attending this time around. It's gonna be wild."

Trash Boat also remarked: "Slam Dunk! 2018 will be another year where we can say we are part of this awesome festival.

"The line-up is already stacked and there’s so much more on the way.

"Who knows, we may even have some new music coming out by then. See you there."

Slam Dunk Festival 2018

Slam Dunk will arrive at Birmingham's NEC on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am, Friday 17th November from http://slamdunkmusic.com/

New for 2018 will be an installment scheme. Customers will be able to reserve their ticket for a small cost and pay the rest in installments up to the event.