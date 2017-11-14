Menu

Heaven on Earth - due to come to Birmingham - cancelled

By Kirsten Rawlins | Birmingham entertainment | Published:

A show starring Russel Watson, due to come to Birmingham, has been cancelled.

Heaven on Earth

Heaven and Earth had been due to take place at Arena Birmingham from December 4 to 7.

This is due to the musical being placed into liquidation, due to financial difficulties.

Corporate recovery and business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed to handle the liquidation of Heaven on Earth production company, Eden International Productions Ltd.

Partner Chris Newell of Quantuma said: “It is a shame that the proposed funding has not come through which has resulted in the need for the company to cease trading.

“However, we are open to hearing from potential future investors with the aim to resurrect the show in some capacity.”

The musical was scheduled to kick off a nationwide tour in Birmingham, before embarking on a series of dates that included all major UK cities, concluding with four nights at the SSE Arena at Wembley in May 2018.

Heaven on Earth is based on the story of Adam and Eve with Russell Watson as the voice of God.

It was written by Sara Jeffs and directed and choreographed by Racky Plews.

The cast had been in rehearsals for nine weeks.

Ticketholders should return to their point of purchase to receive a full refund.

