Watch: Adorable first steps of Manny - an extra special baby zebra born at West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Manilow, or Manny for short, was welcomed into the world at West Midlands Safari Park in Bewdley in the early hours of Saturday (19/10).

He was born to 14-year-old Akuna following a pregnancy of 13 months and heartwarming images show mum nuzzling and protecting her cute new arrival.

Conservationists say that the birth is extra-special as Grevy’s zebra numbers in the wild are dwindling.

With a population estimated at around 3,000, they are currently listed as ‘endangered’ by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature).

Release date October 24 2024. Zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a rare endangered baby zebra at a UK safari park as Rare baby zebra Manilow, or Manny for short, was born at West Midlands Safari Park on Saturday October 19. adorable photos show the newborn's first steps. Manilow, or Manny for short, was welcomed into the world at West Midlands Safari Park in the early hours of Saturday (19/10). He was born to 14-year-old Akuna following a pregnancy of 13 months and heartwarming images show mum nuzzling and protecting her cute new arrival. Conservationists say that the birth is extra-special as GrevyÕs zebra numbers in the wild are dwindling. With a population estimated at around 3,000, they are currently listed as ÔendangeredÕ by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature).

Head keeper of ungulates, Lisa Watkins, said “We are all over the moon with the safe arrival of a Grevy’s zebra foal after what has been a long wait.

"Every birth is important, as these zebras are endangered in the wild, with 90 per cent of the population being found in northern Kenya.

"Threats include hunting, habitat loss and in recent years severe drought. They are one of Africa’s most endangered large mammals.

“All animals born at the Park this year, will have names beginning with the letter ‘m’, so we have decided to call him Manilow (Manny for short), which keepers thought worked well alongside his big sister’s name, Lola.

"Both mum and foal are thriving and Manilow is getting used to his surroundings, plus Lola, is delighted to have a play mate.

"We hope that guests will get to see them out on the safari soon, weather dependent.”

Release date October 24 2024. Zookeepers are celebrating the birth of a rare endangered baby zebra at a UK safari park as Rare baby zebra Manilow, or Manny for short, was born at West Midlands Safari Park on Saturday October 19. adorable photos show the newborn's first steps. Manilow, or Manny for short, was welcomed into the world at West Midlands Safari Park in the early hours of Saturday (19/10). He was born to 14-year-old Akuna following a pregnancy of 13 months and heartwarming images show mum nuzzling and protecting her cute new arrival. Conservationists say that the birth is extra-special as GrevyÕs zebra numbers in the wild are dwindling. With a population estimated at around 3,000, they are currently listed as ÔendangeredÕ by the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature).

Grevy’s zebra are the largest of all equids (horse family) and are the most endangered of the three species of zebra.

The park is part of an EEP (European ex-situ programme), a collaborative effort between European wildlife parks and zoos trying to conserve endangered species.

As part of this programme, the park has donated funds to the Grevy’s Zebra Trust, to help with conservation efforts in the wild.

Baby zebra Manny born at West Midlands Safari Park

In the coming weeks, the next step for Manilow will be to be introduced to his new neighbours, which share his home on the safari.

These include white rhinos, antelope, Congo buffalo and giraffe which can be seen along the Worcestershire attraction's four-mile safari drive.