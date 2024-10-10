20 nostalgic photos of skating fun and unforgettable events at Telford Ice Rink as cherished venue turns 40
Today marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of one of Shropshire's most cherished attractions – Telford Ice Rink.
The rink in what is now called Southwater will hold memories for countless residents of Telford, wider Shropshire and the West Midlands, be it teenage visits and hapless skating attempts, or families enjoying their first slide around the ice.
While it has long been popular for an evening out, the venue has also hosted a variety of high-profile sports and entertainment events, including huge boxing matches and concerts.
Opened by Princess Anne on October 10, 1984, the venue has also been home to the Telford Tigers Ice Hockey team.
While we all have memories of the ice rink, be it clinging to the side for dear life or watching boxer Richie Woodhall win a world title, this weekend will see a number of celebrations as part of the anniversary.
Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts said: “It’s been fantastic to see people sharing their memories of visiting the rink over the years on our social media posts and we know that the rink has been an integral part of the town centre offer.
"The venue has been drawing in visitors from across the region and from across the border in Wales and still provides fantastic entertainment value, as well as a first class facility for improving and achieving skating skills."
Ahead of a weekend of celebrations, the Shropshire Star is looking back at some of the memories of the venue over the past 40 years.