Find out which Black Country zoo has been named the 'best to visit in Europe'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Wild Zoological Park, in Wolverhampton, beat all other competitors to take the top spot in a top-five list based on visitor rankings.

The study, released by Vape Superstore, ranked the 'highest rated' UK zoos in the UK according to Trip Advisor and Google Reviews.

The Wild Wolverhampton's Zoological Park, in Halfpenny Green, Wolverhampton, topped the ranking list with an elephant-sized score of 103.1, beating its nearest competitor The Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle, Lincolnshire.