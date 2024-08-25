Express & Star
Find out which Black Country zoo has been named the 'best to visit in Europe'

A Wolverhampton zoo has been crowned the best zoo in the UK to visit this bank holiday.

By Daniel Walton
Published

The Wild Zoological Park, in Wolverhampton, beat all other competitors to take the top spot in a top-five list based on visitor rankings.

The study, released by Vape Superstore, ranked the 'highest rated' UK zoos in the UK according to Trip Advisor and Google Reviews.

The Wild Wolverhampton's Zoological Park, in Halfpenny Green, Wolverhampton, topped the ranking list with an elephant-sized score of 103.1, beating its nearest competitor The Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle, Lincolnshire.

The zoo features animals of all varieties, including fan favourite, a mighty bald eagle
