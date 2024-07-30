Keepers at Dudley Zoo need help naming adorable penguin chicks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bird team at Dudley Zoo and Castle have been extra busy over the last few months as they have been tasked with hand-rearing four Humboldt penguin chicks.

Keepers had to step in and take over care for the young birds when they spotted two outside their nest box at just four weeks old, putting them at risk of falling in the deep pool, the weather and other penguins.

Can you help name them? Keepers are asking for help naming two baby penguins

They also took the remaining two youngsters under their wing after they were abandoned by their parents when heavy rain flooded their nest site.

Two of the eldest birds in the group have already been given names – Michael and Jaws – but staff are asking for suggestions on what to name the remaining siblings.

The remaining chicks have been nicknamed "The Sleepies" after showing a love for sleep during their first few weeks of life.

Nicola Wright, section leader at the Black Country attraction, said: "The chicks are doing really well. We’ve been feeding them three times a day, first with liquidised fish, replicating how their parents would feed them and then on to bigger chunks.

"They are all putting on weight and steadily increasing in size and they’ve now almost lost their fluffy grey feathers and are quickly transitioning into waterproofed juveniles.

The baby penguins when they were just a few weeks old

"We have named the two eldest Michael and Jaws, as the one likes doing a moonwalk, while the other is a little snappy.

"But we need help with names for the younger two siblings, who we nicknamed ‘The Sleepies’ as all they did is sleep or scream at us for food during the first few weeks."

As part of the rearing process, staff have now moved the four youngsters into isolation facilities in the Penguin Bay area of the zoo, where they have also been encouraging them to start swimming in a shallow pool.

Nicola added: "During their first few attempts in the water they wouldn’t take their feet off the floor, but we donned our wellies and waded alongside them and they eventually braved it.

"We then steadily increased the water levels and they’re now happily swimming by themselves, which means they are almost ready to start being gradually introduced back into Penguin Bay with the rest of the colony, so visitors may be able to spot them out and about during the coming weeks."

Anyone who thinks they can help name the young birds should visit the Dudley Zoo Facebook page.