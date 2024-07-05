Watch: Tiger cub who used walking aids in first few weeks of life marks first birthday at West Midlands Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lestari made history when she was born at the attraction in Bewdley on July 4 last year to mum, Dourga, and dad, Nakal, becoming the first Sumatran cub to arrive there.

But when she was just four weeks old, keepers at the park noticed a weakness in her front limbs which was affecting her development.

Lestari pictured playing with her favourite toy balls to celebrate her birthday. Photo: Matthew Lissimore

Joined by the veterinary team, they decided to step in and set up a three-week long physiotherapy programme, involving exercises and using walking aids to help strengthen her legs.

Their hard work paid off and a year later, Lestari can run, leap and bound her enclosure.

Lestari shared her birthday treats with her mum, Dourga.

To celebrate the one-year milestone, keepers put together a birthday fest for the young tiger including a cake made from frozen goat’s milk, chunks of meat and some shaped, blood ice blocks.

Lestari further marked the special occasion by playing with some of her favourite toys.

Head keeper of carnivores at West Midlands Safari Park, Chris Hodgkins, said: "When Lestari arrived a year ago, the keepers and I were over the moon.

"However, we started to notice something wasn’t quite right with her legs and so our vet team had to step in, to carry out daily physiotherapy to aid her walking.

“The physio was a success and Lestari has gone from strength to strength since. This has created a very special bond with us all and to see her progress and become stronger every day, has been very rewarding.”

Lestari celebrated her birthday with a splash. Photo: Matthew Lissimore

Mr Hodgkins described the tiger cub as "active" and "mischievous" and said though independent at times, she never wanders from from her mum's side.

He added: "The keepers worked really hard to ensure a very easy introduction with her dad, Nakal, who she has also bonded extremely well with.

"We often see her playing with Nakal and giving him a good run around. It is amazing to see that our efforts a year ago have paid off and we’re all very proud of the young tiger Lestari has become.”

The Sumatran tiger cub was the first to be born at West Midlands Safari Park. Picture: Matthew Lissimore

Sumatran tigers are classed as ‘critically endangered’, which means there is an extremely high likelihood they could face extinction in the near future.

There are estimated to be fewer than 400 individuals left in the wild and numbers seem to be decreasing.

Visitors to the safari park can spot Lestari with her parents in Tiger Tropics, located in the walk-through area.

More information can be found on the attraction's website.