Choctastic new ride launches at Cadbury World in time for Easter

Cadbury Chocolate Quest was opened to the public on Good Friday.

The latest ride to be opened at the chocolate centre sees guests embark on a choc-tastic mission with Cadbury icon Freddo before they jump in a Cadbury car to experience an immersive and entertaining quest to collect all the ingredients to make a bar of Cadbury chocolate.

The ride was opened as part of a wide £8 million investment by Cadbury World and in line with the 200-year anniversary of the Cadbury brand this year.

The ride was set for stardom as The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs, King of the Jungle, Sam Thompson, helped cut the ribbon, becoming the first the complete the delicious quest.

Tim Walters, regional director of the Birmingham cluster at Merlin Entertainment, said: "It’s here! The car doors are open, the chocolate waterfall is flowing, Freddo has been briefed, and the Cadbury Dairy Milk ingredients are ready to be zapped up.

"We’re so excited that the Cadbury Chocolate Quest ride is now open and what a morning we’ve already had!"

The ride has replaced the 27-year-old Cadabra ride, which also closed its doors on the Chocolate Quest opening day.

Mr Walters continued: "A lot of hard work has gone into building this highly anticipated immersive ride and we’re delighted to now unveil this unforgettable experience, on Good Friday, for all guests to enjoy the magic of Cadbury World.

"If Sam Thompson’s and Amy Childs and her family’s reactions are anything to go by – our guests are in for a fabulous choc-tastic treat!"