It takes place until April 7 when the attraction welcomes plenty of super cute spring-born animals. Visitors can step inside the ‘Spring Arrivals Marquee’ and see adorable baby lambs, kid goats, piglets, calves, and bunnies.

Families will also get the chance to feed and handle baby chicks while some may be lucky to witness animals giving birth.

Outside, activities will include an Easter Egg Hunt three times a day with the Easter Bunny. The springtime, Tractor Safari will also be taking visitors for a spin and the Famous Grand National Sheep Race returns along with spectacular Falconry Displays.

Other activities include the Outdoor Laser Combat Battles, fun fair rides, bouncy castles, sandpits, and panning for gold.

Inside there are just as many activities including the huge indoor soft play area ‘Snorty’s Superslide Mania’, Zoobees family fun show in the Theatre, feed the goats, cuddle the guinea pigs, and learn all about lizards.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World said “Easter is a magical time at Hatton when so many of our baby animals are born. With our Easter egg hunt, children’s shows, animal handling and tractor rides, we have plenty going on both inside and outside whatever the great British weather has instore for us!”

Hatton has plenty of catering options to suit all tastes, from simple snacks to full meals. The Gardeners Retreat, The Hatton Arms and Snorty’s Superslide Mania Restaurant will all be providing hot/cold refreshments, delicious home-made cakes, afternoon teas and hot/cold family lunches.

The all-inclusive entry price takes away the worry of finding any hidden extras as all activities are included. Tickets cost just £18.95 online only and all-day parking is £2. Tickets include a full day entry to Hatton from 10am-5.30pm.

Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day). For more information, please visit the website at https://adventure.hattonworld.com/