A dozen of the best destinations for days out in the Black Country according to Tripadvisor

1. Black Country Living Museum

Learn about the history of the Black Country, the industrial revolution and the impact it made on the rest of the world, meeting characters such as metal workers, nurses, and school teachers along the way.

Experience sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the Black Country while exploring the old shops and houses and taking part in workshops.

2. Dudley Zoo & Castle

Home to more than 1,300 animals and 200 different species, Dudley Zoo and Castle has some of the rarest creatures in the world, including exotic and endangered animals, such as the red panda. You can also explore the sprawling ruins of an 11th century castle and learn about its rich history.

3. Baggeridge Country Park

In third place is Baggeridge park, South Staffordshire, a place to explore nature and admire wildlife, as well as family camping, fishing, a high ropes adventure, miniature railway, mountain bike trail, play area and tearoom.

4. Saltwells National Nature Reserve

Up fourth is the beautiful countryside of Saltwells nature reserve, a UNESCO Global Black Country Geopark, where visitors can see the spectacular bluebell woods, wildflower grasslands and exhibits.

5. Shri Venkateswara temple

Those looking for a stunning sight can visit the Hindu temple of Shri Venkateswara, which is said to have awe-inspiring structures and shrines, colourful silk decorations high above, and warm and welcoming staff to show you around. There is also a food stall serving south Indian snacks.

6. Brockswood Animal Sanctuary

Described as a 'little oasis in the Black Country', Brockswood cares for animals and provides them with a 'safe and happy home' where visitors can come and meet them – from donkeys and alpacas to guinea pigs and parakeets. The farm relies solely on donations from the public.

7. Merry Hill shopping centre

Those looking for a bit of retail therapy will find everything they need at Merry Hill, home to over 180 shops and restaurants. There are plenty of parking spaces as well as two retail parks, a cinema and leisure centre. It is also close to Dudley Canal.

8. Priory Park

The historic Dudley site has retained most of its original features including ruins and pools, and has a community cafe, sports courts, a games area, bowling green, pond, play area and pathways for a good hike. It also hosts a range of community events.

9. Sarah Hughes Brewery

Take a step back in time to a traditional Victorian public house and brewery. The Beacon Hotel and Brewery was built about 1850, with its first licence granted in 1852. Sitting 'virtually unchanged' for decades, the building is English Heritage listed. Sedgley Beacon Hills is a short walk away and is described as a 'walkers paradise'.

10. Dudley Museum and Art Gallery

Those looking for a free and educational day out will find what they're looking for here – mining history, a Geopark gallery, family activities, talks, fossils, dinosaurs, artwork and more.

11. Holden's Brewery, George Street

An award-winning independent family brewer which has been going for over a century. The historical pub also offers highly popular tours around the brewery.

12. Himley Hall

The sprawling 18th century stately home is set amongst 180 acres of parkland which makes for a lovely walk. It was once home to the Earls of Dudley and host to royalty and high society. Now, it is used for festivals, events, wedding ceremonies and receptions and other special occasions, including afternoon teas in the cafe. During the spring and summer seasons, visitors can also admire the art, photography and craft exhibitions.