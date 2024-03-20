Get a sneak peek at Drayton Manor's new 'Wild West' experience featuring Looney Tunes characters

The new Wild West-themed land is set to debut this Sunday in time for the Easter break.

The exciting new section of Drayton Manor includes The Falls Theatre, a state-of-the-art 4D venue showcasing an iconic Looney Tunes show.

The Falls Theatre

Guests will be transported to the zany world of their favourite characters – Wile E Coyote and Road Runner – as part of a sensory experience.

The Blasting Barrels & Co ride will provide an exciting Western twist on the classic teacup ride while the Sheriff’s Showdown is an interactive shoot-out ride to challenge coordination and reflexes.

Blasting Barrels

There's also a Wild West Area, a complete with the immersive street that will transport thrill-seekers back in time to an era of cowboys, outlaws, and frontier towns.

The Sheriff's office

Victoria Lynn, managing director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: "The opening of Frontier Falls truly showcases what a thrilling 2024 we have in store for Drayton Manor, marking our biggest year yet.

"We’re constantly evolving the resort to ensure we’re offering fun and excitement for all ages, and can’t wait to open the gates to the new land and embark on a Wild West adventure like no other.”

Drayton Manor Resort says a new rollercoaster will be opening at the Western land soon.

Drayton Manor is bringing the Wild West to Staffordshire

This news follows closely on the heels of the park's recent unveiling of The Wave, a newly transformed ride formerly known as Shockwave.

In addition, guests can also embark on an exciting Easter hunt to mark the festivities, where they’ll adventure through an immersive trail to uncover sweet treats at the end. The park will host a variety of Easter-themed Thomas Land balcony shows, street entertainment throughout the day, and classic Rory shows on the main stage, ensuring an egg-cellent Easter celebration for all.

To find out more, visit draytonmanor.co.uk.