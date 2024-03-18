Easter Holidays: Activities and things to do nearby with the family for £20 or less

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With costs for food, travel and days out not getting any cheaper, people are genuinely concerned about how parents can give their little ones an Easter holiday to remember.

Here's an Easter event guide of what's happening nearby for under £20, to make the most out of the break and not break the bank.

Shugborough Estate

The Stafford National Trust site is not short of Easter activities. Prepare for Easter egg hunts, chick handling, and lambing talks.

Easter Egg hunts: The chocolate adventures will be on from March 23 until April 7 and tickets cost £3 per trail on top of admission prices to the estate, which are £15 per adult, £7.50 per child, £37.50 for a family and £22.50 for one adult and three children.

Chick handling: Kids can have a hands-on experience with the estate's farming team, learning how to take care of the little chicks. The event is free of charge but booking is required as well as admission to the estate. It will run from April 2 – 6.

Lambing talks: Learn all about the new arrivals and how the farm team takes care of the lambs. The event is free but normal admission to the venue applies. The talks will run from March 23 until April 7.

More information can be found at nationaltrust.org.uk.

Wightwick Manor

Easter egg hunt: A chocolate trail will take place every day from Saturday 23 March - Tuesday 2 April 2024, from 10am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm for families to explore the Manor's beautiful grounds. Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg.

Normal admission costs apply. More information can be found at nationaltrust.org.uk.

Moseley Old Hall

Easter egg hunt: The hunt will be on every day between March 22 and April 7, from 10am til 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. Prices are £3 per trail, on top of admission, which includes an Easter trail sheet, pencil, bunny ears and Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg.

Brewers Fayre – Redhill, Stafford

The Redhill pub will be hosting Easter egg hunts from March 29 – 31 for little ones to track down clues and follow the trail for treats. Everyone is guaranteed a Cadbury prize. The pub will also be offering its 'feed the family' scheme from April 2 – 12 where families can get two kids meals and two main meals for £18.

To book a table, visit brewersfayre.co.uk

Selly Manor Museum

Explore the Wind in the Willows inspired garden, take part in an egg hunt, get creative with some Easter themed crafts, and play games in the Selly Manor garden. Visitors can also dress up in the Tudor manor and help the animal friends get ready for an Easter party.

The Easter events run from Monday, March 25 – Friday, April 5, 10am-5pm (last entry at 3.30pm).

Tickets cost £5 per adult, £4 concessions, £3 per child, £15 for a family of two adults and three children. Under 3s free.

Booking is recommended and can be done at sellymanormuseum.org.uk.

Arley Arboretum Easter egg hunt

Head to the Bewdley gardens between March 23 and April 7 to take part in a hunt involving lots of hidden wooden eggs and a tasty surprise at the end. There will also be a separate spring trail and maze included in the admission price. Open Wednesday to Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, 10am to 5pm. Prices for the egg hunt and arboretum admission are £7 per adults, £3.50 per child, and under fours go free.

Castle Bromwich Hall Gardens

Visitors are invited to join an Easter egg hunt through the gardens from March 27 until April 7. Solve the questions and win a tasty reward. Booking is not required, and admission costs are £6 per adult, £3 per child (and an extra £1 for the Easter egg hunt) and under threes go free.

Forge Mill Farm

This Easter at Forge Mill Farm, visitors can meet the lambs, kids, calves, and chicks (and may even witness a live birth). There will also be bingo and an Easter egg hunt as well as an indoor hay bale maze. Engage in 'New Life Bingo' and join the Easter Egg Hunt within the indoor bale maze.

The Easter events will commence from March 23 and run until April 7. Adult tickets cost £4.50, childrens tickets are £5.50, concessions £4, a family of two adults and three children is £23, and under two year olds go free. Tickets can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/west-bromwich/forge-mill-farm

Rodbaston Animal Zone Easter Eggstravaganza

Meet the Easter bunny every day at the Penkridge farm, as well as taking part in an Easter egg hunt, competitions and crafts, a bonnet parade on Easter Sunday, and get creative in the craft room.

Events run from March 23 to April 7, 10am – 4pm. Admission prices are £9 for adults, £6 for children aged 4-15, £6 for concessions, and children aged 3 and under are free.

The farm is even offering a 2 for 1 admission for children aged 4-15 throughout the holiday.

RSPB Sandwell Valley Easter egg hunt

From March 23 to Apr 14, join the Easter Egg Hunt and track down the lost Easter eggs. Visitors will need to hunt for clues across the reserve and have a go at wildlife activities to complete the challenge. Egg packs cost £3.50 each, booking is not required. The Easter egg hunt is available from Tuesday to Sunday only.