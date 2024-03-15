Double hospitality award success for Weston Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Weston Park, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, has been named best self-catering accommodation of the year in the Enjoy Staffordshire Tourism and Good Food Awards for the second year running.

And the Granary restaurant – widely respected for its estate-to-plate philosophy of using produce grown at Weston and local suppliers wherever possible – picked up the silver award for best independent restaurant just six months after receiving an AA Rosette.

The awards were announced at a glittering black-tie ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas.

The estate’s holiday cottages retained the title for the region’s best self-catering accommodation in recognition of the unique holiday experience they offer visitors.

Weston Park head of marketing Andrea Webster said the team was delighted with the latest success, which underlined the estate’s reputation for excellence.

“We are hugely proud of the experience we give all our visitors to Weston, but it is always tremendously gratifying to have that acknowledged by independent experts," she said. “The Enjoy Staffordshire awards celebrate the very best achievements in the tourism and hospitality sector across the county and we are honoured to have been recognised in this way.

“To have retained the title for our holiday cottages is very special. They offer a stylish and unique getaway in the outstanding surroundings of the estate and show that UK holidays can compete with anywhere in the world when the offer is right. You only have to read the feedback from visitors who have spent a few days there to know just how treasured they are.

“The award for the Granary is a testament to the fantastic work of head chef Anna Jones and her team, who constantly strive to create amazing dishes and take the restaurant to even greater heights.”

More than 40 of Staffordshire’s best tourism and hospitality businesses were shortlisted across 20 categories after a rigorous judging process which considered more than 140 entries.

Weston Park is no stranger to success at the awards, with chief executive Colin Sweeney last year receiving the Graeme Whitehead Award for outstanding contribution to tourism, alongside the gold medal success for the holiday cottages.