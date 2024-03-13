Take a sneak peek at Black Country Living Museum's new industrial quarter set to open this week

The latest phase of the museum's multi-million pound capital development offers visitors a journey through the industrial history of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

The industrial quarter, which opens on Friday, delves into the vibrant stories of industries and individuals that shaped the Black Country's heritage, showcasing three iconic businesses, each with a rich historical narrative.

The attraction features J.H. Lavender Aluminium Foundry, Joe H. Smith & Sons (Oldbury) Ltd and Cricket Field Brickworks.

Amy Young who plays brick maker Sarah Jane Pratt

"We are thrilled to unveil the next stage of our development, which is a testament to our commitment to preserving and sharing the rich industrial heritage of the Black Country," said Carol King, director of programmes at the Dudley museum.

"These new additions offer a glimpse into a bygone era filled with innovation, hard work, and community spirit."

J.H. Lavender Aluminium Foundry was established in 1917 by John Herbert Lavender.