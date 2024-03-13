Dramatic first-look footage brings every twist and turn of Alton Towers’ revamped rollercoaster to life ahead of opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Nemesis Reborn will roar into life on Saturday with its first passengers for 18 months.

Jaw-dropping drone footage released today reveals for the first time the eye-opening transformation that the original ride has undergone.

Its 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track has been replaced with mysterious red veins now snaking along its every inch.

Nemesis Reborn opens at Alton Towers on Saturday

The most dramatic overhaul comes in the completely new look for the creature that gives the ride its name.

Now a predator, seeking vengeance on the shadowy Phalanx organisation that kept it prisoner, the new look and feel culminates in the fearsome interactive eye.

State-of-the-art audio visual technology brings it vividly to life, while extensive new theming plunges visitors into a new immersive experience from the moment they set foot in Forbidden Valley.

The footage also captures the sheer power of Nemesis Reborn which takes its riders on an unrivalled thrill-ride, hitting speeds of 50 miles per hour and G Forces of 3.4.

Four full inversions, hair-raising corkscrews and nerve-shredding drops also face anyone brave enough to experience the ride.

On its opening in 1994 Nemesis was crowned Europe’s first inverted rollercoaster and went on to develop a devoted global fan base.

During its original incarnation it travelled over 800,000 miles, carrying more than 52 million people.

John Burton, senior creative lead, Merlin Magic Making, said: “For three decades the original Nemesis rollercoaster provided an unrivalled experience for countless millions of thrill-seekers - making it one of the most cherished attractions in the UK.

“So when it came to bringing it to life for the 21st century, the stakes couldn’t have been higher.

“That’s why we pulled out all the stops to create Nemesis Reborn.

“Everyone involved in this incredible project has poured their heart and soul into it to ensure we create a rollercoaster experience that is truly unrivalled and will set the standard for the next 30 years.”