Wolverhampton students first to experience new adventure playbarn attraction due to open next week

Pupils at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy visited Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn in Brewood on Tuesday.

They were awarded the school trip thanks to their creativity and enthusiasm after the team at Hockerhill hosted a competition asking local schools to design their own playground inspired by a period of history they’ve recently learnt about.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn, owned and managed by the Chillington Estate, takes inspiration from its own history.

The grand mock oak tree forms the centrepiece of the play area, which is modelled on the tree at Boscobel House, once part of Chillington Hall Estate, that King Charles II hid in as he fled from Oliver Cromwell at the Battle of Worcester.

The winning entries designed playgrounds inspired by ancient Egypt, the Iron Age and Tudor England, and the team at Hockerhill were dazzled by the students’ imagination and enthusiasm for the task.

Charlie and Tessa Giffard, custodians of the Chillington Estate, judged the entries and joined the winners during their visit to the new family friendly attraction.

Students visiting Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn in Brewood. Photo: Phil Blagg

Charlie said: “It’s been a joy to host the talented students from SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary Academy, the first to try out Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn.

"And who better to give us honest feedback on a play area than children – we’re so happy they enjoyed their time with us.

“Creating this attraction, with talented playground designers Creating Adventurous Places Co (CAP.Co), has been a labour of love and we hope families can see the thought and detail we’ve put into the project which will hopefully be the basis for many happy childhood memories,” Tessa added.

The team at Hockerhill awarded all the runners up from other schools in the area a free family ticket for each child who entered the competition, impressed by the high calibre of creativity and fun they squeezed into their playground designs.

Children and grown-ups who also want to join in on the fun at Hockerhill can expect bridges, tunnels, high-level walkways and slides in the indoor section.

For thrill-seekers there is also a pedal go-kart track, where drivers can channel their inner Sir Lewis Hamilton, lining up on the start line indoors and speeding outside onto the winding tarmac track.

A spacious outdoor area with zip lines, swings, slides, sand pit and a bespoke toddler area will be open year-round, with outdoor seating and picnic benches accompanied by an outdoor hut serving pizzas and delicious ice cream. There’s also an inside food and drink counter, serving hot food, sandwiches, cakes and other treats and refreshments.

Hockerhill Adventure Playbarn opens to the public from 1pm on Monday.

Tickets are now on sale at hockerhill.com