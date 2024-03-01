Mums go free: See the Midlands attractions offering Mother's Day offers and exclusives

There are a number of days out and offers across the Midlands to take advantage of on Mother's Day, Sunday, March 10 – whether that's adrenaline-fuelled rollercoasters, a relaxing walk, or just some quality time together.

From theme parks to art galleries, there are plenty of "mums go free" offers and other benefits to treat our mums to.

Dudley Zoo and Castle

Dudley Zoo and Castle is bringing back its popular 'mums go free' offer this March, where anyone who 'plays the maternal role' in the family goes free, as long as they are accompanied by a full-paying child or adult.

Tickets must be pre-booked online at dudleyzoo.org.uk, with prices starting at £15.95 for children and £22 for adults.

Ash End Farm

The Tamworth farm is offering free entry to mums – just book tickets for the rest of the family, and say 'free mum' on entry.

Ticket prices vary - learn more and book online at ashendchildrensfarm.co.uk/info.

Burntwood Alpaca Farm

On Mother's Day, mums will be given free admission with the purchase of at least one full-price ticket.

Tickets can be pre-booked or you can pay on arrival, costing £6.99 for ages four and up, £4.99 for toddlers, and under one-year-olds go free.

Gulliver's World

Over the Mother's Day weekend, every full-priced child ticket comes with an adult ticket completely free.

This exclusive deal will be running on March 9 and 10.

Child tickets are £15 each, and include one free adult ticket for Mother's Day weekend only. Tickets can be booked at gulliversfun.co.uk.

Lower Drayton Farm

Mums can visit the family-run adventure farm in Staffordshire on Sunday, March 10 for free when they book the rest of the family's tickets online in advance. Prices start at £8.50 for adults and children between two and 18 years old.

Children under two go free, and tickets can be booked at lowerdraytonfarm.co.uk.

All Things Wild

Mothers and grandmothers go free to the Evesham attraction with any full paying visitor.

Tickets can bee booked at allthingswild.co.uk and start at £13 per person for ages three and over.

National Forest Adventure Farm

National Forest Adventure Farm is offering free tickets for mums on March 9 and 10 – one free ticket with each adult or child ticket bought in advance at full price.

Tickets can only be booked online at adventurefarm.co.uk, and start at £12.99 for adults and children, with under two-year-olds going free.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

The prehistoric attraction near Telford is offering half-price tickets for mothers and grandmothers on Sunday, March 10.

Tickets can be booked at hoo-zoo.com with prices starting at £14.95 per adult, £13.95 per child, and under twos go free.

Hartlebury Castle

The historic castle is inviting all mums to visit for free on Mother's Day, as long as they are with a full-paying child. Passholder tickets count as paid tickets, too.

Tickets can be booked at hartleburycastle.com with prices at £14.50 per adult, £8.25 per child, and under-fives go free.