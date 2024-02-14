The lovey-dovey suggestions come after Wolverhampton was crowned 'the most romantic city in the UK' by stationery group Ryman, after reports revealed that 87 per cent of city residents have made plans specially this February 14.

Now, following a disbelieving response to the label, we decided to compile a list of the six most romantic spots and ideas as voted by the public to make your Valentine's extra special.

The National Sea Life Centre:

The Sea Life Centre is the perfect place to spend Valentine's Day this year. Credit: Steve Woods / newsteam.co.uk 07/05/09.

In the number one spot was the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham, with a number of people saying the location is one of the best places to visit for an amazing date.

The National Sea Life Centre is filled with wonderful marine life to observe as well as educational talks with marine biologists and aquarium keepers on everything water.

Dylan Holmes, 34, from Penn, Wolverhampton, said: "I think it's one of the more romantic places to go in the West Midlands.

"There is plenty to do there and you can spend hours watching the animals, it's great really."

The Black Country Living Museum: