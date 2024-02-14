Retro disco roller-skating rink proving a hit at Merry Hill shopping centre with pre-booked places selling out

The complex in Brierley Hill has created the free Retro Roll attraction and pre-booked places have sold out.

There are limited walk-up spaces available for remaining sessions until Sunday.

The event space on the Lower Mall opposite M&S and Mango has been transformed into a disco-lover’s dream, complete with glittering mirror balls, and a groovy DJ to get the party started.

There is also a spacious seating area around the rink ready for skaters to take a break, with plenty of opportunities to snap a photo with family and friends in their fancy dress, or to enjoy the disco vibes.

Following the announcement that it would be opening people took to social media to express their delight with the new temporary attraction.

The roller-skating rink at Merry Hill shopping centre. Photo: Merry Hill

Jenny Weldon said: "It was really popular this weekend when we went down, the kids were absolutely loving it."

Faye Bradley said: "I think its great idea, my daughter is excited as she loves skating."

Others exclaimed it was a 'brilliant idea'.

Tracy Williams added: "I think it’s brilliant, I wish it was a permanent thing, it’s such a shame it’s only for half term."

Retro Roll follows on from recent well-loved seasonal events hosted at the centre, including the retro gaming Arcade Alley last February half-term, Play United, House on the Hill and the Marvellous Merry Maze at Christmas.

For more information on the timings of the sessions visit mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/retro-roll