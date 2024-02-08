Retro disco roller-skating rink to open at Merry Hill shopping centre

The complex in Brierley Hill has created the Retro Roll attraction which will open over February half-term.

From Saturday until Sunday, February 18, the event space on the Lower Mall opposite M&S and Mango will be transformed into a disco-lover’s dream, complete with glittering mirror balls, and a groovy DJ to get the party started.

The retro disco-themed event is free for visitors to attend but advance booking is highly recommended and the only way to guarantee a skate – 45-minute sessions will run from 11am–5pm throughout the event.

As an added part of the experience, there will be sensory-friendly, relaxed sessions running on February 11, 14, and 18 at 11am with quieter music and dimmed lighting, for more chilled-out skating time that everyone can enjoy.

There will also be a spacious seating area around the rink ready for skaters to take a break, with plenty of opportunities to snap a photo with family and friends in their fancy dress, or to enjoy the disco vibes.

Skates, pads, and helmets will be available for skaters at the rink, and from the skate exchange area visitors can roll straight onto the dancefloor with ease.

Retro Roll follows on from recent well-loved seasonal events hosted at the centre, including the retro gaming Arcade Alley last February half-term, Play United, House on the Hill and the Marvellous Merry Maze at Christmas.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Merry Hill, and half-term is a great time to bring family and friends together. Following on from the success of our recent seasonal events including Arcade Alley and the Marvellous Merry Maze, we wanted to create another unique Merry Hill experience for people to enjoy.

“We’re very excited to host Retro Roll and give families a new activity to try together over the school holidays.

"And when they’ve had a great skate, they can enjoy our expanding leisure activities, whether it’s catching a movie, booking some time to bowl, or enjoying our range of food and drink. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the disco.”

Limited walk-up spaces are available for all sessions, on a first come first served basis, and numbers will be limited to 30 skaters per session.

To guarantee entry, visitors are encouraged to pre-book their space online at mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/retro-roll