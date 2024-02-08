Bridgnorth Cliff Railway reopening date revealed - but leaking sewer pipe could still derail plans

The funicular railway has been closed on health and safety grounds since December 2022 following the discovery of a damaged retaining wall.

Now the wall has been fixed, a reopening date for the Cliff Railway has been set for Saturday, March 2, but managers at the attraction say a leaking sewer pipe reported six months ago has still not been fixed and could hamper their plans.

Manager Karl Braden said the issue with the broken sewer pipe was first reported to Severn Trent in August, and despite contractors having visited numerous times a broken pipe is still leaking soiled water into a cupboard at the Railway's bottom station.