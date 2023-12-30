Nudist bar offers hands-on job if you can prove one thing

The nudist Spa, which is found on Chester Road, Erdington, is looking for someone to carry out handy general maintenance on their spa building, which offers a 'European' spa experience where swimwear is not necessary.

The spa group advertised the job on Indeed, where they said everyday work would include decorating, lock-changing, lighting, pressure washing, tidying outdoor spaces, lawn mowing and gardening, with hours ranging from two to four hours per day, five days a week.

Anyone offered the job will be paid £11 an hour, plus an employee discount, free parking and a health and wellbeing programme.

Experience to be offered the job includes two years in a previous maintenance role. However, before applications apply, Clove Spa wants prospective employees to make sure they visit their website to make sure they are comfortable with their services.

The advert on Indeed reads: "We are looking for someone to work 2 - 4 hours per day 5 days per week doing a variety of small maintenance jobs around the spa hotel - Decorating, locks, lights, pressure washing, tidying outdoor spaces, lawn mowing, gardening.

"Due to the short working hours per day, it suits a local person with minimal travelling time and someone with a wide range of general work experience. Please look at our website before applying because we operate in a niche market sector that does not suit everyone.

"Applicants who demonstrate that they have looked at our website, confirm that they understand our niche and that they are happy to work in it will impress us!"

The nudist spa boasts a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, offering a range of services, including an Aspen Sauna, foot spa, heated stone loungers, a fully tiled steam room and a hot tub on the patio.