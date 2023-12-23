Red House Glass Cone topped with Black Country flag for Christmas as restoration goes on
Scaffolding has reached the top of the iconic Red House Glass Cone as restoration works continue.
By Lisa O'Brien
It was erected as part of the £1.5 million 18-month restoration of the historic building on High Street, Wordsley.
Work began in July on the Grade II listed building – which is one of four surviving glass cones in the UK.
Dudley Council said that the specialist framework will allow technicians to re-point the cone from top to bottom using authentic lime mortar.