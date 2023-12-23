It was erected as part of the £1.5 million 18-month restoration of the historic building on High Street, Wordsley.

Work began in July on the Grade II listed building – which is one of four surviving glass cones in the UK.

The specialist scaffolding around the Red House Glass Cone is now complete. Photo: Councillor Adam Davies

Dudley Council said that the specialist framework will allow technicians to re-point the cone from top to bottom using authentic lime mortar.