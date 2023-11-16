Giant hand-crafted lion made from chocolate honours show coming to city's theatre

Cadbury World chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks took four days to make their magnificent chocolate recreation of Aslan from the show.

The chocolate Aslan

It stands at 66cm tall and moulds used to make handmade chocolate gifts were repurposed to make the different body parts.

They carefully crafted the dazzling finishing touches by hand, including 101 hand-painted spikes for the mane, which were individually adhered to the body using melted Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate.

The final flourish was added to create the lion’s shimmering gold mane using edible gold and yellow lustre mixed with cocoa butter to capture Aslan’s magical qualities.

The chocolate Aslan puppet is on display at The Birmingham Rep so theatre-goers can see the roarsome creature as they attend to watch The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The show runs until January 28.

Gerrard Baldwin, general manager at Cadbury World in Birmingham, said: “Yet again, we are incredibly impressed by the show-stopping figure that our talented Cadbury World chocolatiers have brought to life.

“The intricate sculpture has been modelled after the Aslan puppet used in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, and we are thrilled that it will be on display for the next few months at the Rep for everyone to enjoy when they watch the show.

“The design is yet another example of the magic of chocolate and we can’t wait to see guests of all ages enchanted by our latest show-stopping creation.”

Guests can enjoy lots of chocolatey fun at Cadbury World in the build-up to Christmas, including the family-friendly Santa stage show which will run on selected dates until December 23.