'More than a millennium in the making' – Our review of Warwick Castle's biggest summer in history

Falconer's Quest at Warwick Castle

Wicked Warwick is back at home and it's a show packed with memorable characters, full of banter and on-stage shenanigans.

These live performances of Horrible Histories at Warwick Castle are a recipe of blood, battles and black humour that's enough to get every adult and child in sight giggling – including us, it was brilliantly funny!

Warwick Castle's 'Biggest Summer Ever'

The terrible and fascinating truth hiding being the turrets is revealed in the plot from bears fighting dogs, to William the Conqueror and the wicked ways of the wily Kingmaker.

For my five-year-old, she was trapped between being utterly shocked and really belly laughing. It's catchy songs, quick outfit changes to represent the ages and plot based around the audience trying to convince 'Warwick timeshares' not to knock the castle down to build a huge bouncy castle really finds a way to get the kids involved in the castle's very rich past.

And this is just a slice of what is on at the castle this summer.

Whenever visiting, everywhere you look all the children are dressed up as a knights, princes or princess. It's part of the day, swords, shields and helmets at the ready and the quest begins (for parents that translates to 'exhausting day out').

For those who have not visited, you are transported back in time with interactive exhibits, reenactment staff, and entertaining shows.

Founded by William the Conqueror in 1066, the now Merlin-ran castle has seen many notorious visitors including kings, queens, knights and even a few ghosts.

A day out here is always action-packed and full of fun. For us, it's six hours of jam-packed activities because we do every single part. You return home feeling like you've really had value for money as there's just SO much to do.

Everything is timed so you can smoothly move from one activity to another. We started with The Legend of the Trebuchet, before we moved over to the live stage show of Zog, then it was to the live jousting at War of the Roses before going back over the river to the UK's largest bird of prey display in the Falconer's Quest and finally Horrible Histories Wicked Warwick Live stage show.

The War of the Roses Live!

The Legend of the Trebuchet, which is new for 2023, is a spectacular show that sees Britain’s biggest siege machine launch an 18kg projectile hundreds of metres through the air.

Wars of the Roses Live is also back with its longest ever run with a stunt-filled finale.

Zog Playland at Warwick Castle

After this we spent time in Princess Tower, where we made a wish for the magic tree and listened to an enchanting story from Princess Pandora before climbing the castle walls and finishing off the day in the interactive Zog play area and the Horrible Histories Maze.

We didn't have time for much more but there was still other stuff on offer such as interactive tower experiences, archery lessons and staying overnight in the Knight's Village.

Falconer's Quest at Warwick Castle

Everything about a trip to Warwick Castle is full of fun, adventure and history - and that's why we return again and again. They said this summer has been more than a millennium in the making so it's definitely not to be missed.

From now until September 3, the castle is set to be will be full to its turrets with more than 20 live show performances and attractions available each day.

There will also be the Dragon Slayer - a 360 immersive spectacular as well as a Sundown Spectacular, which will run on August 25 and 26, and see the Digbeth Dining Club bring an array of street food to the castle grounds.

Warwick Castle

To see the full calendar of events and shows for 2023, as well as prices, visit the website warwick-castle.com/

Tickets are £34 per person. Under 3s go free.

The Castle Dungeon tickets are an additional £8pp.