50 things to do in the region this summer that won't break the bank

The six-week holiday is upon us, and children are looking forward to a fun-filled summer break, but if you have waited last minute to organise some fun activities for the family, we have you covered.
There are plenty of fun, entertaining and affordable activities and attractions that won't break the bank, from sports and leisure activities to historic and educational castle walks and arts and crafts sessions, there is always something for everyone right on the doorstep.
Also included in this year's guide are events that will take you further afield than the Midlands (for those with a whole day free) and some activities to keep you entertained indoors just in case the weather turns a little gloomy.
Black Country Living Museum: Discovery Wy, Dudley DY1 4AL. Have a bostin' time learning all about the history of the Black Country with the exclusive Young Archaeologist's and Curator's Club. The event is suitable for those aged 8 to 15 years who have an interest in learning about history through hands-on activities. The club starts on Wednesday, August 2. Tickets cost £4.50 per person.
Shugborough Estate: Milford, Great Haywood, Stafford ST17 0UP. Explore the historic and beautiful Shugborough Estate gardens. Visit the grounds as you discover wonderful plants, take part in fantastic hands-on activities, and learn the history of Shugborough. The garden is open at 9 am every day. Tickets cost £7 per child, £14 per adult.
National Sea Life Centre Birmingham: The Water's Edge, Eleven Brindley Place, Birmingham B1 2HL. Learn about all of the wonderful sea life creatures that live in our oceans at the national sea life centre, both educational and fun for the whole family, see jellyfish, turtles and even giant sharks. Doors open 10am every day. Standard tickets cost £19 per person.
West Midland Safari Park: Spring Grove, Bewdley DY12 1LF. Join the herd as you get closer than ever to the fantastic animals living at West Midland Safari Park. The park has events, attractions and shows for all the family to enjoy, with educational talks taking place throughout the day. Doors open at 10am on weekdays. Tickets cost £16 per person with children under two able to enter for free.
Go ape at Dudley Zoo and Castle: Castle Hill, Dudley DY1 4QF. Visit all the wonderful animals at Dudley Zoo and Castle, go ape for the amazing and wonderful apes, or say 'whooo' are you to the beautiful owls, Dudley Zoo and Castle has something for any animal lover this summer.
Birmingham Beach and Funfair: 210 Moseley St, Deritend, Birmingham B5 6LE. Birmingham's Beach is back for the 2023 summer seasons – Enjoy the artificial beach or get a few drinks at the new bar which includes an ice cream, food and drinks van. Only a stone's throw away from the Birmingham Bullring, Grand Central and the Rag Market.
Alton Towers: Farley Ln, Alton, Stoke-on-Trent ST10 4DB. New for the 2023 season, The Curse at Alton Manor is a haunting dark ride that takes you on a pulse-raising journey through the amazing Alton Tower's Cursed Manor. Ride deeper than ever into the history of the historic manor, but keep your wits about you.
Sandwell Big Movie Weekend: Sandwell Valley Showground, Salters Lane, West Bromwich, B71 4BG. Enjoy a fun-packed weekend of outdoor cinema at Sandwell Valley Showground this summer. Coming on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, the event will feature evening performances and a family matinee.
Trentham Gardens: Stone Rd, Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent ST4 8JG. Trentham Live is returning with four shows over one weekend including Chase & Status, Kaiser Chiefs, Olly Murs and Feeder, who will all perform in Trentham's beautiful outdoor setting. The bands will appear from Thursday, August 17 to Sunday, August 20.
Walsall Arboretum: 139 Broadway N, Walsall WS1 2QB. Walsall Arboretum's Splash Pad event brings a fantastic outdoor water park to the picturesque Walsall Arboretum. Set in the 170-acre parkland, the event takes place a stone's throw away from Walsall Town Centre.
Cadbury World: 69 Linden Rd, Birmingham B30 1JR. Live out your Charlie and the Chocolate Factory dreams with Birmingham's Cadbury World, the renowned chocolate factory features a wide range of deliciously fun events, shows and performances and magnificent shopping is fit for any taste.
Cotswolds Country Park: Spratsgate Ln, Shorncote, Cirencester GL7 6DF. Cotswolds Country Park and Beach is all set for its summer 2023 season running from April 1 to October 1. Enjoy a lovely sandy beach set on one of the stunning Cotswolds.
Drayton Manor: Drayton Manor Dr, Fazeley, Mile Oak, Tamworth B78 3TW. Join Drayton Manor for a fantastic summer party every weekend through July and August. The party will be filled with live DJs to get the party started. This year also features ShockRAVE, which will give guests the opportunity to party while experiencing speeds of 53mph.
Forge Mill Farm: Forge Ln, West Bromwich B71 3SZ. The beautiful Forge Mill Farm is planning a whole summer of fun with a different special theme each week. also featured in the fun summer events are pizza days, activities and crafts plus a new play area open to explore.
Birmingham NEC: Pendigo Way, Marston Green, Birmingham B40 1NT. Birmingham NEC has a long list of fun events going on over the summer holidays, but why not get a first-hand experience of one of the most influential comedies of all time, Friends, Birmingham's Friend's experience gives you a chance to visit the unique set and live like Joey, Chandler, Rachel, Monica and Phoebe.
Sunflowers of Sandwell: Forge Lane, West Bromwich, West Midlands, B71 3SZ. Sunflowers of Sandwell will be back this week for two weeks of summer fun. The event offers an amazing opportunity to experience Sandwell's sunflower fields, take photos and pick your very own sunflowers to take home.
Warwick Castle: Warwick CV34 6AU. Warwick Castle has your summer sorted again this year with a full list of fantastic events that are fun for all ages. Experience the Wars of the Roses Live! wit ha big stunt finale, a live show featuring Julia Donaldson's lovable dragon and one of the largest UK-based bird of prey shows, The Falconer's Quest.
Moseley Folk and Arts Festival: 93B Alcester Rd, Birmingham B13 8DD. The much anticipated Moseley Folk and Arts Festival is returning again for summer 2023. The festival gives a little something for the whole family to enjoy over a weekend of contemporary folk, arts and crafts in the stunning 11-acre woodland of Moseley Park.
Mary Steven's Splash Pad: Stourbridge DY8 2AA. Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge has announced the return of their Splash Pad event. Jump in the water and cool off with water jets, cannons, a spray loop and a flower water feature, this year features a toddler area that is perfect for our little ones.
Cob House Countryside Park: Rd, Wichenford, Worcester WR6 6YE. Enjoy a gorgeous lake surrounding you as you feed animals, go fishing, play games and enjoy all the fantastic walks surrounding the amazing Cob House.
Himley Hall and Park: Himley Rd, Himley, Dudley DY3 4DF. Visit the picturesque Himley Hall and Park as you and the family take a beautiful walk around the historic grounds. This year includes a fantastic Dance Anthems and Club Classics event, and plenty of antiques and collectors fairs.
Camp Bestival: Weston-under-Lizard, Shifnal TF11 8LE. Camp Bestival is returning this summer to Weston Park in Shropshire for another weekend of family fun. The event features hundreds of family-orientated activities from circus workshops and immersive theatre, to bush-craft and science classes.
Moseley Park: 93B Alcester Rd, Birmingham B13 8DD. Moseley Jazz, Soul and Funk Festival is back for another season of fun at Moseley Park. The event takes place from July 7 to July 9 with headlining acts including KC and the Sunshine Bank, Fat Freddy's Drop and the Ezra Collective.
RAF Museum Cosford: Lysander Ave, Cosford, Shifnal TF11 8UP. Explore fantastic planes through history, from Hurricane and Spitfire fighter planes to modern-day C-130 Hercules transport. This airfield has a little something on offer for any young aviator.
Walsall Leather Museum: Leather Museum, Walsall Leather Museum, Littleton St W, Walsall WS2 8EW. Try your hand at leather crafts as you experience the broad history of Walsall and its history with leather. Children can make their own bookmarks, drawstring pouches and memory books, or purchase pre-made ones from the shop.
Biddulph Grange Garden: Grange Rd, Biddulph, Stoke-on-Trent ST8 7SD. From football to giant board games, there's plenty of fun to be had at Biddulph Grange Garden this summer! There is also natural play along the woodland walk and the opening of a new walking trail to be explored around the garden.
Kinver Edge and Rock Houses: Holy Austin Rock House, Compton Rd, Kinver, Stourbridge DY7 6DL. Seek out all the places to play at the Rock Houses this summer. Challenge friends and family to team games in the meadow. Play and sports equipment will be available to borrow throughout the summer holidays!
Dudmaston Hall: Quatt, near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, WV15 6QN Dudmaston Hall is a 17th-century country house in the care of the National Trust. The hall includes a beautiful garden, play areas, tea rooms, large woodlands a second-hand book shop and a fantastic gallery filled with botanical art collections and temporary exhibitions.
Birmingham Museums: Chamberlain Sq, Birmingham B3 3DH. Why not educate yourself at one of the fantastic Birmingham Museums? Live like Captain Jack Sparrow on Pirate Day or travel across the universe with the pop-up planetarium at Blakesley Hall, or go medieval at the medieval day at Weoley Castle, there's fun for everyone.
Telford Balloon Fiesta: Señor Tigre 87b Whitchurch Rd, Shrewsbury SY1 4EE. Taking place from August 25 to August 27 the skies of Telford will be filled with colourful hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes. The event will take place at Telford Town Park and will last for three days, so there is plenty of time to get involved.
ThinkTank Birmingham: Millennium Point, Curzon St, Birmingham B4 7XG. Become one of the eggheads at the Birmingham ThinkTank and help create weird and wonderful machines from the past present and future. The Makers and Machines event lets kids get their hands on a range of digital and analogue devices, including 1980s computer games.
Herbert Art Gallery and Museum: Jordan W1, Coventry CV1 5QP. Visit Dippy the Diplodocus currently on display at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum. The iconic mammoth-sized structure is a dedicated replica skeleton of a real Diplodocus. Dippy will call the museum home for the next three years.
The Falconry Centre: Kidderminster Rd S, Hagley, Stourbridge DY9 0JB. The centre is run by a dedicated team who are all passionate about birds of prey, visit the centre and say hi to over 80 birds and 30 species native to the UK and from around the world and take a look at the different avian varieties and read up on the amazing animals that inhabit our skies.
Dudley Museum and Art Gallery: 20 Priory St, Dudley DY1 1NJ. Discover amazing pieces of artwork, meet inspiring artists, or learn about fantastic pieces of history at the Dudley Museum and Art Gallery. The art gallery also has interactive events for kids to enjoy like finger painting and arts and crafts sessions.
Dudley Canal and River Trust: The Portal Building, Birmingham New Rd, Dudley DY1 4SB. Take a fantastic underground trip at the Dudley Canal and River Trust. Learn about the magical canal systems that helped to keep Britain running during the industrial age, or just take a walk and enjoy all the scenic routes on offer.
Priory Park: 23 Paganel Dr, Dudley DY1 4AZ. Located five minutes away from Dudley Town Centre, Priory Park truly has something for everyone. On offer at the park are tennis, basketball, cricket and a large multi-use games area. The park is free to visit and offers a range of services at the community cafe.
Staffordshire Wildlife Trust: A51, Wolseley Bridge, Stafford ST17 0WT. Explore over 26 acres of wildlife-friendly grounds at Staffordshire Wildlife Trust. The grounds offer a range of activities and attractions for all ages to enjoy, and a large network of accessible paths weave around the grounds suitable for pushchairs, wheelchairs and little feet to enjoy nature.
Walsall Art Gallery: Gallery Sq, Walsall WS2 8LG. Visit Walsall Art Gallery and enjoy various local and national art pieces and installations. The gallery is open every day except Mondays and offers a range of fun activities for little ones to enjoy including finger painting, art lessons and arts and crafts sessions.
Cannock Chase: Birches Valley, Rugeley WS15 2UQ. Get on your bike and enjoy some of the biggest and best bike routes nature has to offer. With plenty of beginner, intermediate and professional routes on offer, Cannock Chase has a little something for any cyclist to enjoy.
Severn Valley Railway: Station Dr, Kidderminster DY10 1QX. Travel by steam on the Severn Valley Railway. Take a trip along the 16-mile line from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth.
Boscobel House and the Royal Oak: Brewood, Bishop's Wood, Stafford ST19 9AR. Boscobel House is a grade 2 listed building in the parish of Boscobel in Shropshire. Get drawn into one of the most dramatic adventure stories in English History – and from this summer, a wider-ranging re-presentation will bring the house to life like never before.
Chillington Hall: Port Lane, Brewood, Wolverhampton WV8 1RE. Chillington Hall has been the residence of the Giffard family since 1178, the current owner is the 30th member of the family to call the historic building home. The Georgian-style building is a fantastic educational day out for the family that will dive deep into local British history, the history of the area and the history of the long-lasting Giffard family.
Chasewater Country Park: Pool Lane, Burntwood WS8 7NL. No matter the weather, there is always something to do at Chasewater Country Park. Boasting a 90-hectare reservoir and plenty of green and open space, planning a day out at Chasewater for the whole family couldn't be easier. Whether it's wakeboarding, sailing, water skiing or just having a good time in the cafe and children's park, everyone can have a bit of fun in Chasewater Country Park.
Planet Ice Cannock: Lakeside Plaza, Walkmill Lane, Cannock WS11 0XE. Planet Ice Cannock is a friendly atmosphere and popular location for all to visit, The ice rink has public and disco sessions, birthday parties, and hockey basics courses as active proactive time for figure skaters and hockey teams for all ages.
Lichfield Cathedral: The Close, Lichfield WS13 7LD. Visit the historic Lichfield Cathedral for a fun and educating day out. The ancient building stands out as one of only three cathedrals in the UK to have three spires. The functioning cathedral has amazing interactive tours, dark walks in the catacombs and an amazing gift shop with something for every age to enjoy.
Ironbridge: The Avenue, Broseley TF12 5RX. This walk takes you through all the ups and downs in the run-up to the world-famous town of Ironbridge. Make a day of the walk with a fun day out in the historic town of Ironbridge for lunch and a wander around the amazing artisanal shops.
Milford Common Trails: Brocton Rd, Milford, Stafford ST17 0UH. Enjoy a free, picturesque walk around one of the most beautiful common trails that Staffordshire has to offer. The walk includes riverside trails, forest paths and plenty of hilltop views to grab a quick selfie with all of Staffordshire, routes are aimed at beginner to intermediate walkers of any age.
Cannock Chase Horse Trekking: Coppice, Teddesley Rd, Penkridge, Stafford ST19 5RP. Get in touch with nature by trotting, cantering and galloping around the Staffordshire countryside with Cannock Chase Horse Trekking. The event is aimed at new and experienced riders alike, so whether you are a fledgling equestrian or a seasons rider, enjoy the countryside with Cannock Chase Horse Trekking.
Rodbaston Visitor Centre Animal Zone: Rodbaston Drive, Penkridge, ST19 5PH. Say hello to over 750 animals that live at the Rodbaston Visitor Centre Animal Zone, from friendly meerkats to mischievous monkeys and everything in between. It's a great day out for the whole family to enjoy.
Cannock Chase Forest: Birches Valley, Rugeley, WS15 2UQ. Cannock Chase Forest is a fantastic destination to visit for a fun and affordable day out for the whole family. Go along and try your hands at fishing, cycling, orienteering horse riding, there is a little something for any small or big child to enjoy.
For those who are looking to save some money this summer holiday, here are 10 of our favourite things to do at home that are cost-of-living friendly:
Create your own waterpark: On a sizzling summer's day, why better way to cool down is there than your very own DIY waterpark? Fill a paddling pool, create your own slip and slide, and let kids go loose with some super soakers, who said staying at home had to be boring.
Organise a scavenger hunt: Scavenger hunts are a fantastic way to get the kids in the garden while also learning new things about wildlife. Make a simple list of colours, plants, bugs and flowers, give them a magnifying glass and see what they can find.
Hold your own sports day: A DIY sports day is the best way to encourage kids to get healthy while also having a ton of fun. Make a bean bag throwing range, egg race, pillowcase jumping or even a simple homemade obstacle course, it's a fail-proof way to keep the whole family entertained.
Make a mud kitchen: Kids love mud, that's a proven fact, so why not make a mud kitchen and see who can make the best mudpie? You can even hold a Great British Bake-off style challenge and see who can make the most artistic mud cakes in the house.
Have a back garden campout: You don't have to go to the forest to go camping, so why not do it in the comfort of your own back garden? fill a tent with sleeping bags, make some smores and spend a warm summer's night chatting away under the stars.
Wildlife Bingo: Kids love watching nature, so why not turn it into a game? Pick a variety of birds, bugs, animals and other wildlife, write them on a piece of paper and see who can find them all first. It's a simple, fun game that can take hours to complete but is always entertaining.
Make a garden: Making your own garden seems like something only adults do, but why not let your kids get creative with it? Everyone can get their hands dirty while making their very own garden, whether it be a fairy, dinosaur, or even just a beautiful flower garden, it's fun for all the family.
Outside tea party: What's more fun than a tea party? nothing, that's what. Get all of your best friends, stuffed or real, and set up a lovely Alice in Wonderland-style tea party, mad hatter not included.
Make a time capsule: Got something sentimental that you don't need but want to cherish? why not make a time capsule and reopen it in a set amount of time? It's a fun thing to do to help bring the whole family together, and even gives you a chance to reopen it in the future. Just don't forget where you buried it.
Junk Modelling: This is one of our favourite things to do in the summer holidays. Got a lot of junk in the house you don't need? why not turn them into junk models? Take all the junk outside and get creative, we have seen some amazing boats made out of cardboard and old sheets, what can you create?