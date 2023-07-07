Cynthia Burgin looks like she never left as she takes in the new Burgin's Newsagents

Burgin's Newsagents will be one of the centrepieces of the new Forging Ahead development at the Black Country Living Museum, providing a living example of how the shop on Wolverhampton Street looked in 1959.

Cynthia Burgin enjoys the day out with family members Gemma Williams, Hallie Williams, Erin Williams, Jim Williams, and daughter Sue Williams

It was the oldest newsagents in the Black Country and had counted football legend Duncan Edwards, stage star Billy Dainty and comedy titan Lenny Henry among its customers.

The new shop at the museum carries a wealth of items from the era, including cigarette tins, chocolate bars and period sweets such as Spangles and Fry's Five Boys, newspapers from the period such as the Dudley Herald and the Express & Star and comics such as the Beano, Dandy, Topper and Beezer.

Every period comic and newspaper is on display at the shop

The displays, as with other shops and stores in the development, had come from donations from the public, as well as direction and feedback from Cynthia Burgin and other members of the family who had worked in the shop, which was open from 1868 until 2016.

Cynthia Burgin worked at Burgin's for 57 years

For 92-year-old Cynthia, it was like walking through a time warp into the shop she had worked at for 57 years - from the age of 29 to her retirement through ill-health in 2016 aged 85 - as she paid a visit to the shop with her family to give her own appraisal.

Papers of the time are on display

In 57 years, Cynthia said she had seen a lot, from thwarting two robberies to seeing her daughter Susan marry a customer, and said she was very honoured to be there to see the shop recreated as she remembered it.

She said: "I'm so honoured to be here today and I can't believe that a job that I enjoyed all my life can be put into stone, but they have done such a good job with all this and I think Simon the researcher really listened to me when I was talking about the shop.

Cynthia Burgin enjoys the day out with family members Gemma Williams, Hallie Williams, Erin Williams, Jim Williams, and daughter Sue Williams

"I remember how we used to get up for work and open at 5am and have the papers delivered, with me going out to deliver the papers if one of the paper boys couldn't do it, but we were always busy and always enjoyed it.

"I was shocked when I found out that they were rebuilding this shop here and that such a small shop could have such an influence on people as it was just something we all enjoyed doing, but I hope people will walk by and see Burgin's and have the memories come back."

A collection of mouth-watering treats are on offer at the shop

The shop was part of nearly eight years of work by the museum and researcher Simon Briercliffe to find items, get the feeling of the shop right and ensure that Cynthia was happy with it.

Chocolates you remember and some long-forgotten are available to view at the shop

Mr Briercliffe said that had been the acid test and said he was delighted to have her seal of approval.

The Express and Star is front and centre in the shop

He said: "It's amazing to see this work completed after all the years we've been working on it and since we first spoke to Cynthia about it and it felt like a distant dream for so long, with the building work, then looking like an empty shell, but as we got the sign-writers in and put the displays in, it became real and rather wonderful.

"The absolute test was to get people who remembered the shop in, so with Cynthia's seal of approval, we can operate and we can breathe a sigh of relief and she loved it when she saw it.

It's a period shop, with cigarette products from the 1950s on display in the window

"We've had to make a few changes to the layout of the shop to make it accessible to wheelchairs, but she's been completely understanding and I think it's been an emotional experience for her and the family to walk in and see everything."