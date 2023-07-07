Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland featured at a previous Christmas at Dudley Zoo and Castle

The team at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) is on the hunt for their latest man in red for their popular Castle Grotto event.

No prior magical experience is required, with suits and beards provided to those who get the festive job.

A Dudley Zoo and Castle spokesperson said: "We're looking to recruit the star of our busy castle grotto, which attracts thousands of excited young visitors each year.

"Interested applicants need only to spread lots of festive cheer as they work alongside a team of elves to deliver a magical experience for children and their families."

The Santa's Grotto experience is one of the most popular events at the zoo, with hundreds of people visiting each festive period to experience the winter wonderland, get a gift from Santa and see the animals.

DZC marketing manager Andrea Hales said: "Our Santa's Grotto is always popular, attracting families from across the Midlands in the run-up to Christmas and we're hoping to recruit some jolly Santas who can help us to deliver a magical experience over the festive period.

"Interested Santa don't need to have their own beards, as we'll provide full costumes and training. For families wanting to visit our Santa's Grotto this Christmas we'll be putting tickets on sale soon, so keep an eye on our website in the coming weeks."