Drayton Manor's Summer Nights launches with Coronation Street star among the guests

Elle Mulvaney was amongst the famous faces spotted at Drayton Manor Resort’s Summer Nights event this this weekend.

Elle, who plays Amy Barlow, was one of the VIPS at the Tamworth theme park, which is running a brand new event every Saturday and Sunday until the end of August.

The action-packed music schedule features themed weekends, including Disco Divas and Back to the 90s, where live DJs and tribute acts for fan-favourites such as Abba, Little Mix, Take That and Taylor Swift will be playing from 6pm.

For those looking for an extra thrill, some of the park’s most popular rides will stay open until an extended time of 9pm on Saturdays.

Jamie Turner, Marketing Director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: “Here at Drayton Manor, we’re ready for a summer of fun for the whole family.

“Summer Nights is a completely new event for the resort, and yet another way for us to offer our guests great value for money. Whether it’s a jam-packed day out with family, an evening visit with friends or a short weekend away, there really is something for guests of all ages."

Elle Mulvaney on Loki. Pictures: Jhordle / INhouse images

“The launch was a huge success, with some exciting VIPs, and we’re looking forward to seeing both regular, and new guests, for extended hours of fun, music and dancing!”

The full line-up for Summer Nights includes July 8-9: Disco Divas, July 15-16: Girl Power, July 22-23: Back to the 90s, July 29-30: Rock Til You Drop, August 5-6: Dance Weekender, August 12-13: Pop Mania Weekender, August 19-20: Family Dance and August 26-27: Ultimate Weekender

With both day and evening rates available, tickets for Summer Nights start from £20 and can be purchased at draytonmanor.co.uk/theme-park/events/summer-nights.