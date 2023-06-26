Black Country Living Museum’s new 1940s-60s high street

Visitors will be invited to meet new historic characters at Black Country Living Museum, listen to vinyl in Stanton’s Music Shop and enjoy flavours of the past from Marsh & Baxter and Burgin’s Newsagents.

The opening of the next phase of the museum’s development on Saturday, July 8 will expand its storytelling and create an even bigger stage for visitors to immerse themselves in history, as they experience the hustle and bustle of a busy high street.

Burgin’s Newsagents

E. Minett’s Ladieswear

The museum has opened the doors to five brand-new shops – Burgin’s Newsagents, Laurie Thomas Hairdressers, Marsh & Baxter, Stanton’s Music Shop, and West Bromwich Building Society, as well as displaying the latest trends in the frontage of E. Minett’s Ladieswear.

The businesses represent different areas of the Black Country and have been brought to life with invaluable support from communities in the region, who have shared memories and donated items, from pots of Brylcreem to personal safes.

Laurie Thomas Hairdressers

Stanton’s Music Shop

Each building has multiple stories to tell of ordinary people and objects that impacted people’s daily lives, as well as wider societal changes, such as the impact of post-war prosperity, migration and ‘the rise of the teenager’.

New historic characters include Jane Burgin and her daughter-in-law Cynthia, who together ran Burgin’s Newsagents; an example of female entrepreneurship in an era when businesses were commonly dominated by men.

West Bromwich Building Society

Marsh & Baxter

Visitors will also meet the eponymous Laurie Thomas of Laurie Thomas Hairdressers, who was often found entertaining customers with his swanee whistle, harmonica and tales of his imaginary pet monkey.

The museum is also welcoming back its fairground, with new period rides and stalls.