Storytelling exhibition to launch at Museum of Cannock Chase

Diane Lear-Hargreaves from the museum pictured with one of the pieces from the exhibition

The exhibition, entitled 'Once Upon a Time, Art and Story Entwined', will showcase more than 20 works by Lichfield-based artist Maria Credali.

It is the first of its kind at the museum, with each piece having a unique QR code which visitors can scan to listen along to the story that inspired it.

Rachel Gentle, visitor services officer at the Valley Road attraction, said: "It's the first storytelling exhibition that we've had so we are hoping people will be able to engage with it and the artist hopes that people will be inspired to find out more about traditional storytelling and give visual art a try.

"I really like the red cloak piece, it's a watercolour and it's all of the different tones of grey and black of the forest but then in the middle you have this bright splash of red – it's a very engaging exhibition.

"There's also an opportunity for your own story telling. There's objects for adults and children to have a look at and decide what story that might belong to or tell their own story using their objects."

The exhibition, which will run from Monday until August 20, features of mixture of creative canvas pieces, mixed media, acrylic, pencil drawings and 3D pieces.

Artist Maria Credali will also be hosting a number of storytelling workshops at the museum including a Little Red Riding Hood-inspired watercolour workshop on August 1 and textile art session on August 6 with a nod to Cinderella.