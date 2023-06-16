Father's Day fun on offer at Cadbury World for football-mad dads

Cadbury mascot Freddo pictured with the Premier League cup

Visitors to the Birmingham-based attraction can take a snap with the Premier League and Women's Super League cups, with both trophies available to view at the site this weekend.

And football fans can enter a competition to be in for a chance to win a pair of home match tickets to a team of their choosing ahead of the upcoming season, including Aston Villa, Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Entrants have been asked to follow the Cadbury World Facebook page, click the "like" button on its Father's Day post and comment what they plan to do to celebrate on the day before the competition closes at 11.59pm on Sunday.

Gerrard Baldwin, general manager at the attraction, said: "We are looking forward to welcoming all dads and father figures through our doors this Father's Day weekend.

"It's really exciting to have the Premier League trophy back at the attraction again, alongside the Women's Super League trophy for the first time – families always love getting their pictures taken with these special cups.

"We can't wait to welcome them through our doors this weekend to see them enjoying themselves and making lifelong memories."

And continuing the football theme, a life-sized chocolate football weighing a mammoth 1.5kg will be available for visitors to purchase at the Cadbury World shop.

Elsewhere in the attraction people can see chocolatiers in action, practice doodling their names in chocolate and watch a magic show hosted by Freddo the frog.