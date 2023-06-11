RAF Cosford Air Show 2023 - live updates

The show features some of the most stunning aircraft ever created, as well as six hours of spectacular displays, ranging from parachutists to the famous Red Arrows.
There are also loads of displays at ground level to keep the crowds happy.
A sold-out Cosford Air Show is back today. Follow our live updates as the day progresses.
