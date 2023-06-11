Cosford Air Show ready for octane-fuelled day of aerial entertainment

The Red Arrows are set to put on a display as part of this year's Cosford Air Show

The show features some of the most stunning aircraft ever created, as well as six hours of spectacular displays, ranging from parachutists to the famous Red Arrows.

While up to 60,000 people will be enjoying the day from Cosford, with the event being a sell-out those of us not lucky enough to get a ticket will be looking for a perch on a nearby hilltop to grab a glimpse of some of the incredible aircraft on show.

Gates for the show open at 8am – but people are being warned not to travel without tickets. The A41 and M54 between Wolverhampton and Cosford were expected to be busier than usual.

The flying starts at 11.30am, with a stellar line up throughout the day – although displays could be affected by the weather, with fingers crossed for clear and dry skies.

Displays taking place include the world-famous Red Arrows, who will start their performance at around 3.30pm.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will also be bringing its iconic historic aircraft as part of the event, while the stunning Swiss Air Force’s Patrouille Suisse jets will perform, as well as the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, who are set to open proceedings at 11.30am.

The day will feature a list of legendary RAF aircraft – including the legendary Supermarine Spitfire IX, the Avro Lancaster B1, and the Hawker Hurricane llc.

The Lancaster display will also combine with the modern Eurofighter Typhoon to mark the 80th anniversary of the Dambusters raid, dedicated to the crews of 617 Squadron.

The RAF will also be flying a classic Hercules transport plane for the show, possibly the final chance to see one in operation ahead of it being taken out of service by the end of the month.

A series of flights from civilian-owned vehicles are also part of the displays, including a De Havilland Vampire, a Rolls Royce Spitfire and Mustang, a Muscle Biplane, and a Yakolev Yak-3.

A number of displays will also be put on by military partners, including an Augusta Westland Wildcat HMA Helicopter from the Royal Navy’s Black Cats Helicopter Display Team, a Belgian Airforce NH90 Helicopter, the Royal Jordanian Falcons from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, and the Phenix Ambassadeurs parachutistes from the French Air and Space Force.

The show is also set to close with the most modern plane in the RAF armoury, the spectacular F35 Lightning.

For those looking to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows, they will be visible from a number of areas of the county as they make their way to and from Cosford for the display – weather permitting.

Starting out from RAF Shawbury at around 3.20pm, they will head west to Baschurch before flying towards Minsterley, turning west just before they reach the town.

The team will then head north, passing just west of Knockin and east of Oswestry, before turning right to fly over Ellesmere.

From there they head east, flying just south of Prees and heading to Cosford for what is set to be a stunning display.

At the conclusion they will then fly south to Claverley, pass just north of Bridgnorth before heading north – going between Buildwas and Ironbridge – up to Telford.

Once they reach the top of the town, the Red Arrows will turn north west over Hoo Zoo to return to Shawbury, before the pilots then return to Cosford by helicopter to meet and greet the public.

West Mercia Police have warned people without tickets not to travel to the show, adding that roads around the area will be affected and are likely to be busy.

Chief Inspector Jake Wright, West Mercia Police’s Air Show Commander, said: “It is great to see Cosford Air Show return after such a successful event last year. It’s a fantastic day out for all ages and we’re really pleased to be involved again. We’ll be on standby to support the event organisers should there be any issues.

“As always with this event, the roads around the airfield will be busy so please be patient, plan your route carefully and leave enough time to arrive and get parked.”