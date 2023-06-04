Loco-mad youngster tots up train photos for Severn Valley Railway survival fund

Alfie Hewish from Telford is raising money for the Severn Valley Railway

Eight-year-old Alfie Hewish has taken on a sponsored challenge to raise money for the heritage railway's (SVR) survival fund appeal.

His aim is to have as many photographs taken on as many locomotive footplates and cabs as possible during the 2023 season – and he already has 20 under his belt.

Alfie said: "I really love the Severn Valley Railway and I want to do something to help them.

"I know that things are hard for them at the moment, so this is something I can do. The SVR is my happy place, and I love everything to do with it.”

The railway launched the survival fund appeal in April, with the aim of raising a total of £1.5 million, after a "double whammy" of "escalating costs and lower revenue" prompted urgent action.

Bosses said that the railway has been profoundly affected by changes in the financial climate over the past three years, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, post-Brexit supply chain issues and the cost of living crisis.

So far the heritage railway has already received more than £315,000 in donations.

Managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster has welcomed Alfie’s support and said: “It’s absolutely wonderful that Alfie is putting his enthusiasm to good use to help the railway, and I can’t think of a better way than this of both raising funds and raising awareness of heritage rail.

"When young people like Alfie get such joy out of the heart of what the SVR is all about, it makes you feel extremely proud, and hopeful for the future.”

The Hewish family has a long association with railways; Alfie’s great grandfather Gilbert Hewish worked for the London, Midland and Scottish Railway in Bristol during the 1940s.

Alfie's great granfather Gilbert Hewish

Alfie visited the SVR with his mum, dad Richard and little sister Autumn for the recent Spring Diesel Festival.

With 22 locomotives taking part, it was the perfect opportunity for Alfie to ‘bag’ a few more photographs.

Alfie's mum Louise said: "The Severn Valley Railway is Alfie’s favourite heritage railway, and we visit all the time as a family.

"He just wanted to do his bit to help after we heard about the railway needing extra support for its Survival Fund.

“Alfie’s as much at home with heritage diesels as he is with steam locos.

“All the drivers were extremely kind in letting him hop up into the cabs alongside the platform for photo opportunities.

"Everyone was so welcoming and spent time answering his questions and explaining what was going on.”