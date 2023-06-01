Red Arrows to fly over the West Midlands this weekend: Where and when to view them

The Red Arrows

The Red Arrows are set to be flying over the Black Country and Shropshire on their way to the Midlands Air Festival.

The festival is being held from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4 at Ragley Hall, Park & Gardens.

The Red Arrows performing a fly over

Anyone wanting to spot the Red Arrows flying over the region will be able to do so on Friday as they fly over Severn Valley Railway at 5.28pm.

They will then be flying over Severn Valley Railway again on Saturday, at 11.58am and later in the afternoon at 2.15pm.

The Severn Valley Railway Facebook page said: "Flypast update: things just get better and better at the SVR!

"We're getting a RAF Red Arrows flypast tomorrow at 5.28pm, then again on Saturday at 11.58am plus three flypasts by a Lancaster on Saturday at 2.15pm.