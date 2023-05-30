TV stars visit Drayton Manor as new Thomas Land ride launched

Hayley Tamaddon and her son taking a ride on the Submarine Splash

Strictly stars Helen Skelton, James and Ola Jordan, actress Hayley Tammadon, and former competitive swimmer Rebecca Adlington visited Drayton Manor Resort on the bank holiday weekend where they took a ride on Thomas & Percy's Submarine Splash – a new baby flume that recently opened in Drayton Manor's Thomas Land.

Former Blue Peter host Helen Skelton with her son, Ernie

Rebecca Adlington and her daughter enjoying the new flume

Pictures show the stars enjoying the new ride with their children, sat in the cart of the water ride which features two little drops.

What a day at @DraytonManor !! Think we loved it just as much if not more than the kids 😂 #Thomasland pic.twitter.com/NzzngDjZk3 — Becky Adlington (@BeckAdlington) May 27, 2023

Other rides in Thomas land include the Thomas, Rosie and Percy engine tours which have travelled a total distance of 4,350 miles. The area has been visited by over 10 million people since opening in 2008.

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: "The arrival of Thomas & Percy's Submarine Splash ride is an exciting milestone for Thomas Land as it celebrates its 15th Anniversary. We're certain that Thomas fans across the Midlands and beyond will want to enter the immersive world of Thomas Land themselves.

James Jordan enjoying the new ride with his daughter, Ella

Ola Jordan and Ella

"Thomas & Percy's Submarine Splash ride will provide the opportunity for families to experience a thrilling flume together, featuring two mini drops on an exciting journey through the Island of Sodor. Guests are sure to feel part of the Thomas & Friends team while working together to help transport the submarine to its final destination."